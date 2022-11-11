Episode 4.a

Hello everyone!

I finally managed to get the first half out.

A few things to note before you play - This is just the first half of episode 4. The second half will be longer. This one is heavier on the filler/casual side of content. The plot reveals I have in mind were completely out of place in this first half and it'll be better if they come up together in the second half. This means that two large scenes won't be part of this release even though they're rendered and ready to go. Sorry, I'm doing this from a story telling point of view. The placeholders for bonus images are in place but the images will also come out with the next part.

To sum up, I hope you like this first half. Again.. it's a very light hearted release and is more on a casual side. If you want a more plot heavy serious version, the next release will do that for you. My next semi break is only in the at the end of January which is when my sister gets married. So I'll be here all of November and December. The next half will be out before Christmas!