Update! [0.05] Controls, Prices & Explosives!

Finaly worked out the issues with the controls not saving!

Controller default controls

Controls should now save

Less rubberbanding

pics for all bindings

Controller support added

Added a new type of explosive

Dozer should now have a harder time crashing the game

More Default Controls

Default Mouse Controls

Rebuffed Prices in dirtstore

WL200 Tires same size

Added Optional Switchmode for controllers

Added Separate Controls for Independant track steering for Excavators

Redesigned Controlsetup to be less overwhelming

Drilling mission removed untill further notice (old saves will still have them)

Fuel mission fatal crash fixed

*Material mission not completing fixed

Now the focus is to make a manual dirt lock & vehicle handeling improvments!

Best regards

Christian