 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Ore update for 11 November 2022

Update! [0.05] Controls, Prices & Explosives!

Share · View all patches · Build 9918097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finaly worked out the issues with the controls not saving!

Controller default controls
Controls should now save
Less rubberbanding
pics for all bindings
Controller support added
Added a new type of explosive
Dozer should now have a harder time crashing the game
More Default Controls
Default Mouse Controls
Rebuffed Prices in dirtstore
WL200 Tires same size
Added Optional Switchmode for controllers
Added Separate Controls for Independant track steering for Excavators
Redesigned Controlsetup to be less overwhelming
Drilling mission removed untill further notice (old saves will still have them)
Fuel mission fatal crash fixed
*Material mission not completing fixed

Now the focus is to make a manual dirt lock & vehicle handeling improvments!

Best regards
Christian

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link