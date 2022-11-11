Update! [0.05] Controls, Prices & Explosives!

Finaly worked out the issues with the controls not saving!
Controller default controls
Controls should now save
Less rubberbanding
pics for all bindings
Controller support added
Added a new type of explosive
Dozer should now have a harder time crashing the game
More Default Controls
Default Mouse Controls
Rebuffed Prices in dirtstore
WL200 Tires same size
Added Optional Switchmode for controllers
Added Separate Controls for Independant track steering for Excavators
Redesigned Controlsetup to be less overwhelming
Drilling mission removed untill further notice (old saves will still have them)
Fuel mission fatal crash fixed
*Material mission not completing fixed
Now the focus is to make a manual dirt lock & vehicle handeling improvments!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update