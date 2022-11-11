DD#95 More on Faith, Egypt, and Stories

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This is another week that our content updates get a bit more diverse.

So, here are some highlights:

1, New Faith and Tenets:

Continuing from last week's work, we are getting more content in our faith system. More real-life Center-of-Beliefs have been added to the game such as Hinduism, Shinto, and something darker



Fun fact: Lucifer was the light bringer before falling from heaven.

You will need to consult your demon to unlock this Center-of-Belief.

Meanwhile, we also got some new tenets. Among them is Tangpingism, a social movement in China, it fights against a sick society that exploits people's passion, forcing people to work from 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days per week by simply not taking part in meaningless competitions with others.

You also now have the ability to copy your faith to your pets. With all your faith combined, it may amplify the strength of your customized faith.

2, New Content in Egypt:

Mummies once again walk on this ancient land.



There is a breached ancient tomb in the Desert of the Trapped, containing a document about the last days of a group of ancient Aten Cultists after the death of Pharaoh Akhenaten. Faith of true believers may last millenniums, even twisted ones. The day may still break one day even if they failed the last time.

3, New Skills for Very Rude Characters:

Do you ever want a tank that can force enemies to target them, and absorb all the damage while still fighting back with a relatively stable damage output? Sure, but how are we going to do that?

By becoming a quite annoying person shouting dirty words at enemies and causing emotional damage to them! That's right, you can now use skills that bomb enemies with foul speeches to cause both damages and get their hatred toward your tank character. The effect is scaled with the character's speech skills. That makes Trump become a perfect candidate to abuse this tactic.

4, TTS System Improvements:

The TTS system will now mute the background music when reading in-game texts for you.

It's now also capable to read a large chunk of text such as in-game documentary books.

Some minor bugs are also fixed along the way.

5, Back to Main Story:

As our previous preparation to continue the main story in Egypt was completed, the main story quest "Lost in the Sand" also progressed a bit. Another secret society you have met before is also involved in its own investigation of what happened to the missing professors. People who know a lot of the real-life background story of the development of this game may also find a new character very intriguing. It's a character based on a real-life person but few may know, yet we remember.

That's for this week. There is a lot more to add to Egypt.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Desert of the Trapped.

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Breached Ancient Tomb

[Egypt]New location: Expedition Team's Tent

[Lost in the Sand]The story continues. (Variable changes from 700 to 705)

[Lost in the Sand]Added a document in the Expedition Team's Tent