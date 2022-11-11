Update 0.2.2

Greetings, Survivors!

This update contains various bug fixes and improvements for the game.

Update 0.3 is still in development, so there is not much new content here. But we hope that now the game will become more enjoyable and the number of bugs will be minimized :)

New Content:

-New encounters

-Added cloudy weather

Changes:

-Reworked the encounter system - now "easy" encounters appear only at the beginning of the game, and "hard" encounters appear in the middle or later

-It is no longer necessary to release settlers from their jobs to send them on a mission or to a hospital

-Increased the attack speed of almost all demons, but reduced their damage

-Increased the movement speed of all demons

-Reduced the cost and increased the strength of the Iron Ballista

-Reduced the Mannequin cost

-Slightly improved graphics and sound during the boss arrival

-Changed requirements for upgrading productivity artifacts

-Slightly reduced the effectiveness of the deceleration artifact

-Workers no longer auto-repair traps at night

-Increased the movement speed of all settlers

-Changed the spawn conditions for some demons

-Various UI improvements

Fixes:

-Fixed a bug causing the game to run much slower than it should when FPS is below 50

-Fixed various Ballista bugs

-Monoliths and Oktahedrons now disappear when morning comes

-Various other fixes