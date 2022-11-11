FHM9 Hotfix 9.1.65 Now Available

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 9, version 9.1.65, has just been released to fix some issues with the release version (9.1.57) of the game.
Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.
This hotfix addresses some critical issues, particularly with college hockey, that became evident after Tuesday's release, as well as a small number of other fixes/changes we were able to make without risking additional complications. Barring any game-breaking issues becoming apparent, our next update will be in a couple of weeks and will address a much larger number of things, as well as including the "Current" start option with updated rosters.
Changes:
- fixed issue where some college teams were releasing senior players on March 15, even if they were still playing at that point
- increased advantage of team holding the player rights (i.e. verbal commitment) on National Signing Day
- teams are much more likely to try to secure their committed players first on National Signing Day
- significantly increased college team staff budgets and increased number of starting staff
- 2023 OHL and QMJHL drafts now have more and better players avaialble - they're still fairly weak drafts, but we'll be working on that in the next update
- adjusted early-season college rankings (in news story) to de-emphasize teams who've played very few games
- the text on the buttons in the Steamworks popup are no longer cut off at the top and bottom
- fixed issue where right-clicking on a player to make a trade could result in the trade interface opening with another team in the spot where the user's -fixed issue where right-clicking on a player to make a trade could result in the trade interface opening with another team in the spot where the user's team should be
- FPHL is visible again on the league setup screen at the start of the game
- made more additions to the historical presets (injuries/suspensions) file
- added player name back to the personal details section of the player screen's Bio tab
Changed files in this update