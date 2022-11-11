FHM9 Hotfix 9.1.65 Now Available

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 9, version 9.1.65, has just been released to fix some issues with the release version (9.1.57) of the game.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.

This hotfix addresses some critical issues, particularly with college hockey, that became evident after Tuesday's release, as well as a small number of other fixes/changes we were able to make without risking additional complications. Barring any game-breaking issues becoming apparent, our next update will be in a couple of weeks and will address a much larger number of things, as well as including the "Current" start option with updated rosters.

Changes: