v1.6.6-7 - The Desalination Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we are releasing a new desalinator component, along with the ususal fixes and improvements in this minor update.

Desalination is the process of removing salts and minerals from water. In sea water, the smallest molecules are the H2O water molecules, and marine desalinators work by pushing salt water through a very fine filter paper which only the smallest molecules can fit through.

This new Stormworks component converts sea water to fresh water.

This is just a small feature update, as we return our focus back to bug fixes and improvements. We have been very active in releasing new features recently (with the new Industrial Frontier, Zombies, etc). However, players have continued to help us identify issues that need fixing, and we have a great list of stuff that we can improve in the coming weeks and months. We plan to continue making steady progress working though any issues, as well as regularly adding minor features.

Progress here is going well and we have a lot of fixes and improvements in production, many of which will hopefully have a big impact for many players. While development continues at the same pace, we are now giving more time to testing so there is a longer lead-in time as we take care to make sure the updates are to a higher quality. These upcoming fixes are very important and we will go into more detail about our plans in a future announcement.

Please see the patch notes below for full details on all changes.

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.6

Fix - Negative integer table indices are now supported when saving addon script data

v1.6.7

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - Desalinator (#6859 #8557 #8575)

Feature - Addon editor creature support and localization (#14990)

Fix - Repaired various train-line issues (#14877 #14942 #14976 #15064 #15275 #15300 #15350)

Fix - #15494 Custom tanks without a fluid spawner now correctly add their contents to workbench inventory on vehicle despawn

Fix - #14461 Modular starter audio sfx crash/memory leak

Fix - #11629 Sonar missile output failing when sampling multiple bodies

Fix - Tutorial DLC disabling not working as intended when hosting MP games

Fix - Improved some thread safety to avoid lockup situations

Fix - #13075 Rotor end fold/unfold raycast

Fix - #11572 Scuba outfit un-paintable

Fix - #1335 Incorrect ui highlight when re-entering map

Fix - #13462 Updated purchase dialogs to use property instead of island

Fix - #13469 Missing localization strings for bindings menu

Fix - #13591 E/Q camera controls in editor are inverted

Fix - #13689 Hand cranks now consider damping

Fix - #13731 SGK Outpost physics mesh issues

Fix - #13732 Oil refinery stairs hitbox

Fix - #14854 Nuclear plant mesh issues

Fix - Campbell lighthouse light rotation speed

Fix - several small terrain fixes for arid island

Fix - #14823 Monkey Brain typo

Fix - #14829 Sharpspoonful typo

Balance - Improved rocket fin control surfaces underwater

Balance - #13275 Rebalanced leak flow rate to compensate for leak spawning bugfix (reduced 3x)

Added a preset torpedo example

Removed the default zombies addon