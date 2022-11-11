11/11 Kingshunt HotFix 3 - Connection issues

The biggest point of today's update is about the connection issues. We have found the cause for most of the connection issues and hopefully, this update fixes it. We also did small balancing for Isac and Alaida.
Quality of life
- Bot AI improved
- Connection issues potentially fixed
- Main menu News Feed Added
- Optimisation for textures
- Localisation fixes for all the languages
Heroes
Isac
-Q protection duration 3s -> 2s
-RMB cooldown 12s -> 13s
-Added minimum wait time of 1s until RMB can be called back
Alaida
- Q invisibility time duration 4s -> 3s
- Hair wasn't working properly, but now renders correctly.
Known Issues
- Players can experience issues with the animations for Isac and Grozny’s Q abilities if they are moving backwards, sideways, or diagonally when beginning to cast the ability.
- While bots are summoning in the bot match an unnecessary “cancel” UI element is shown on player’s screen
- Issue preventing players from connecting to servers has been identified and a fix is under development.
