11/11 Kingshunt HotFix 3 - Connection issues

The biggest point of today's update is about the connection issues. We have found the cause for most of the connection issues and hopefully, this update fixes it. We also did small balancing for Isac and Alaida.

Thank you for your feedback and support. Looking to get your feedback directly to the developers? Join our discord here.

Quality of life

Bot AI improved

Connection issues potentially fixed

Main menu News Feed Added

Optimisation for textures

Localisation fixes for all the languages

Heroes

Isac

-Q protection duration 3s -> 2s

-RMB cooldown 12s -> 13s

-Added minimum wait time of 1s until RMB can be called back

Alaida

Q invisibility time duration 4s -> 3s

Hair wasn't working properly, but now renders correctly.

Known Issues