苦主救助中心Ⅰ update for 11 November 2022

Lovelorn sanatoriumⅠ AVALIABLE NOW!

This is a role-playing game, the game adopts the expression of dynamic comics. You can play the game by dragging similar to the comics.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078780/Lovelorn_sanatorium/
New Game
This time, a brand new modified work - "Double Happens" has also been prepared, and this work will also cease to exist in the near future.
This is another comedy and thrilling adventure, with a fairy-themed AVG modified from a table pet's way.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2190290/To_Be_or_Not_to_Be/
CONTACT US
Discord：https://discord.gg/t7FMzSwyDx

