Against the Storm update for 11 November 2022

Hotfix 0.37.3 (Farm Range, Reporter Pause)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that addresses some of the issues you’ve reported since yesterday’s update. Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback - please keep it coming! We're especially interested in your impressions of the Scarlet Orchard's new mechanic as such big features may often require some fine-tuning based on your suggestions.

Changelog

  • Fixed a bug with the Farm Range Upgrade in the Citadel not applying correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Cursed Royal Woodlands not spawning ghosts if the Dangerous Lands or Forbidden Lands modifier was active.
  • Fixed an issue with the pause function not working after sending a report via the in-game feedback tool.
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to copy, rotate, and move buildings even with big UI windows open (like the trader panel, recipes panel, etc.).
  • Fixed a glitched texture on the resin tree in the Grove.
  • Fixed an issue with the Corrosive Torrent modifier giving Food Stockpiles instead of Machinery as a reward.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some buttons to get stuck after opening the Steam overlay in-game.
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to open the Citadel window too soon in the tutorial (and therefore breaking the tutorial’s flow).
  • Fixed a bug that caused marked trees to change color after rotating the Woodcutters’ Camp in place.
  • Changed the button text in the “thanks for playing the demo” popup to not mislead players that they need to reset their progress.
  • Fixed an issue with question marks on the World Map playing different sounds when clicking on them.
  • Fixed a typo in the English description of the Carpenter’s Tools cornerstone.
  • Fixed multiple issues with order objective text not being capitalized correctly.

We hope you’ll enjoy the changes and wish you a great weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

