Hotfix 0.37.3 (Farm Range, Reporter Pause)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that addresses some of the issues you’ve reported since yesterday’s update. Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback - please keep it coming! We're especially interested in your impressions of the Scarlet Orchard's new mechanic as such big features may often require some fine-tuning based on your suggestions.

Changelog

Fixed a bug with the Farm Range Upgrade in the Citadel not applying correctly.

Fixed an issue with the Cursed Royal Woodlands not spawning ghosts if the Dangerous Lands or Forbidden Lands modifier was active.

Fixed an issue with the pause function not working after sending a report via the in-game feedback tool.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to copy, rotate, and move buildings even with big UI windows open (like the trader panel, recipes panel, etc.).

Fixed a glitched texture on the resin tree in the Grove.

Fixed an issue with the Corrosive Torrent modifier giving Food Stockpiles instead of Machinery as a reward.

Fixed a bug that caused some buttons to get stuck after opening the Steam overlay in-game.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to open the Citadel window too soon in the tutorial (and therefore breaking the tutorial’s flow).

Fixed a bug that caused marked trees to change color after rotating the Woodcutters’ Camp in place.

Changed the button text in the “thanks for playing the demo” popup to not mislead players that they need to reset their progress.

Fixed an issue with question marks on the World Map playing different sounds when clicking on them.

Fixed a typo in the English description of the Carpenter’s Tools cornerstone.

Fixed multiple issues with order objective text not being capitalized correctly.

We hope you’ll enjoy the changes and wish you a great weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

