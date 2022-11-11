MALICE 1.02 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-11

New events and scares for everyone

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback while adding some new scares.

NEW

Added a new scare sequence and reset for the Calamity Puzzle

Added bloody finger VFX when cutting body pile

A new scene in ACT 2: Mines

Added a new fail sequence for the end of ACT 1

Added new village sequence

CHANGES

Have Ito notes around the Seamstress room

Adjusted the living room scare

Reduce player’s interaction range

Added audio for Mask in ACT 1

Adjusted lighting for Seamstress so lantern is brighter

Update Banquet Hall VFX

Updated Secret Recipe with a new sequence

FIXES

Fix Maze Lantern not showing interactable reticle

Fix spamming for puzzles which auto solves it

Fix Camera Painting puzzle to feel more smoother

Fix Return to Main Menu off centered

Thank you for your patience so much,

Nimbus Games