MALICE 1.02 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-11

New events and scares for everyone
Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. Here are the patch notes for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on the great and numerous feedback while adding some new scares.
NEW
- Added a new scare sequence and reset for the Calamity Puzzle
- Added bloody finger VFX when cutting body pile
- A new scene in ACT 2: Mines
- Added a new fail sequence for the end of ACT 1
- Added new village sequence
CHANGES
- Have Ito notes around the Seamstress room
- Adjusted the living room scare
- Reduce player’s interaction range
- Added audio for Mask in ACT 1
- Adjusted lighting for Seamstress so lantern is brighter
- Update Banquet Hall VFX
- Updated Secret Recipe with a new sequence
FIXES
- Fix Maze Lantern not showing interactable reticle
- Fix spamming for puzzles which auto solves it
- Fix Camera Painting puzzle to feel more smoother
- Fix Return to Main Menu off centered
Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update