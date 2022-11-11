Dear friends!

We have released our first update, which fixes some bugs and steam achievements.

If you have already completed the whole game, but you have not opened the achievements, then you need to go through any story chapter again. And then the statistics will be updated. Only 1u chapter, you can the very first.

Also, I want to note that many players have complained about the hardcore first story chapters. In connection with this, we lowered the difficulty.

And once again, let me remind you that the game settings in the gameplay section has a lot of different options, such as free camera mode or sex mode on the chessboard.