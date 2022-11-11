Version 0.12.5 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a small update for you this week!

I'm working on a new feature to reset the sim in a way that it remembers your setup but that isn't quite ready yet so for this week it's a lot of small fixes and tweaks until that is hopefully ready next week!

The main thing in this update is UI changes. Buttons have been rearranged and new things appear to help the user figure out what's going on when they set up their simulations.

I've added a warning message for when no cops have been assigned as I've noticed sometimes users have tweaked settings and forgotten to actually allocate cops. To help with this I've also added a little prompt that appears when you assign cops and zombies so that you can tell your changes have been made.

Other changes:

City block setup screen now shows 8x8 instead of just 8 to be clearer about the size of the city that is being made.

The find person tool no longer automatically locks the camera onto the unit it finds. It still moves the camera to the person but doesn't lock it to track mode.

Moved some buttons around.

I hope you enjoy the latest update and are looking forward to the next!