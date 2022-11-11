Valve Index Support Added

Valve Index support has now been added!!! It turned out to be a much bigger job than I was expecting. It transpired that the main menu where you start the game was not OpenXR compatible which meant that some players were facing 90 degrees the wrong way. I have tested this patch with Valve Index and Oculus Rift CV1 and it works as expected. I haven't had chance yet to test on Quest 2 but will be checking that this evening.

If you start the game and you are not facing the Beasts Shall Rise tombstone please let me know! (there is a BUGS list in the Community Hub where you can notify me of any problems)

I will be adding user options for player height, as well as controls sensitivity soon.