Patch Notes 0.7.3 - November 11, 2022

🛠️Update 0.7.3 is live!🛠️

This time we focused on significant QoL improvements and bug fixes. Let's jump straight to the list of changes!

🔸[NEW] SQUADBLAST x DISCORD ACCOUNT LINK

We hope you had a chance to check out Discord presence in SquadBlast, which we introduced in the previous update.

Now you can also link your Discord account to SquadBlast to receive brand new SMG Esprit and take part in further promotions.

🔹[UPDATE] Spectator Mode Improvements

New controls:

Y: Enable/Disable focused player's HUD

"[", "]" - or mouse wheel scroll: Map zoom in/out

";" - or mouse wheel click: Reset map zoom

Team colors are locked and won't switch depending on the focused player anymore.

Fixed sniper scope boundaries and other visual effects that didn't disappear properly.

You can switch between players by clicking on their portraits now or use F1-F8.

🔹OTHER UPDATES:

New players will have only two tutorial battles instead of four.

Added several new animations for Hantu. You can check them out on the Main Screen or Loadout.

Updated visuals for the Account and Hero Mastery progression screens to make the rewards more noticeable.

Reduced the movement speed of the Main Menu background.

🐞 BUGFIXES: