Patch Notes 0.7.3 - November 11, 2022

🛠️Update 0.7.3 is live!🛠️
This time we focused on significant QoL improvements and bug fixes. Let's jump straight to the list of changes!
🔸[NEW] SQUADBLAST x DISCORD ACCOUNT LINK
We hope you had a chance to check out Discord presence in SquadBlast, which we introduced in the previous update.
Now you can also link your Discord account to SquadBlast to receive brand new SMG Esprit and take part in further promotions.
🔹[UPDATE] Spectator Mode Improvements
New controls:
Y: Enable/Disable focused player's HUD
"[", "]" - or mouse wheel scroll: Map zoom in/out
";" - or mouse wheel click: Reset map zoom
- Team colors are locked and won't switch depending on the focused player anymore.
- Fixed sniper scope boundaries and other visual effects that didn't disappear properly.
- You can switch between players by clicking on their portraits now or use F1-F8.
🔹OTHER UPDATES:
- New players will have only two tutorial battles instead of four.
- Added several new animations for Hantu. You can check them out on the Main Screen or Loadout.
- Updated visuals for the Account and Hero Mastery progression screens to make the rewards more noticeable.
- Reduced the movement speed of the Main Menu background.
🐞 BUGFIXES:
- Bots have the correct versions of the guns in their hands on the nominations screen.
- The over-glowing effect for eliminated heroes is removed. Now they properly disappear.
- Fixed Sonny's arm visuals.
- Fixed ice cube animation.
- Infinite timer can be enabled for all maps in Custom Lobbies now.
- The practice room is not available for the locked heroes anymore.
- Hero Mastery widget is back again in the Main Menu below your hero.
