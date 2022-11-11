 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 11 November 2022

Patch 4.1.0.7

Patch 4.1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are introducing many new features to the bots, a few new blocks for the map editor, a revamped routine upload tab and customizable light colors for Arena!

Bots Changes:

  • Added 4 new event triggers:

    • On Collision -> Fires when the bot collides with a wall or the player.
    • On Landed -> Fires when the bot lands on the ground after a jump.
    • On Blink -> Fires when the bot blinks.
    • On Leap -> Fires when the bot leaps.

  • Added 2 new event triggered:

    • Switch Direction (L/R) -> Switches movement direction between Left and Right.
    • Switch Direction (F/B) -> Switches movement direction between Forward and Backwards.

  • Added new settings to Blink and Leap:

    • Blink Towards Movement Direction -> Blink towards current movement direction instead of using weights.
    • Leap Towards Movement Direction -> Leap towards current movement direction instead of using weights.

Map Editor Changes:

  • Added "Terrain 4x4 A" to blocks library.
  • Added "Terrain 4x4 B" to blocks library.
  • Added "Terrain 4x4 C" to blocks library.

Routine Upload Tab Changes:

  • Added new settings:

    • Routine Duration (Minutes) -> This value will automatically change to match the routine duration upon opening the upload tab.
    • Custom Thumbnail? -> If True, you will be able to import a custom JPG file as the thumbnail.

  • Routine tab preview:

Arena Changes:

  • Added new setting to Graphics tab: "Arena Map Lights Color" -> This will change the surrounding lights and barrier color.
  • Decreased footsteps overall volume.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed "Projectile Show Trail" not working on Projectile weapons.
  • Fixed Bullet Impacts not showing on Projectile weapons.
  • Fixed Bots Projectile trajectory not working properly.
  • Fixed Bots "Predict Player Location (Projectile) not working correctly on Project Weapons.

