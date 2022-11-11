Patch 4.1.0.7

In this patch we are introducing many new features to the bots, a few new blocks for the map editor, a revamped routine upload tab and customizable light colors for Arena!
Bots Changes:
-
Added 4 new event triggers:
- On Collision -> Fires when the bot collides with a wall or the player.
- On Landed -> Fires when the bot lands on the ground after a jump.
- On Blink -> Fires when the bot blinks.
- On Leap -> Fires when the bot leaps.
-
Added 2 new event triggered:
- Switch Direction (L/R) -> Switches movement direction between Left and Right.
- Switch Direction (F/B) -> Switches movement direction between Forward and Backwards.
-
Added new settings to Blink and Leap:
- Blink Towards Movement Direction -> Blink towards current movement direction instead of using weights.
- Leap Towards Movement Direction -> Leap towards current movement direction instead of using weights.
Map Editor Changes:
- Added "Terrain 4x4 A" to blocks library.
- Added "Terrain 4x4 B" to blocks library.
- Added "Terrain 4x4 C" to blocks library.
Routine Upload Tab Changes:
-
Added new settings:
- Routine Duration (Minutes) -> This value will automatically change to match the routine duration upon opening the upload tab.
- Custom Thumbnail? -> If True, you will be able to import a custom JPG file as the thumbnail.
-
Routine tab preview:
Arena Changes:
- Added new setting to Graphics tab: "Arena Map Lights Color" -> This will change the surrounding lights and barrier color.
- Decreased footsteps overall volume.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed "Projectile Show Trail" not working on Projectile weapons.
- Fixed Bullet Impacts not showing on Projectile weapons.
- Fixed Bots Projectile trajectory not working properly.
- Fixed Bots "Predict Player Location (Projectile) not working correctly on Project Weapons.
Changed files in this update