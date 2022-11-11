Patch 4.1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9917416 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 13:59:09 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we are introducing many new features to the bots, a few new blocks for the map editor, a revamped routine upload tab and customizable light colors for Arena!

Bots Changes:

Added 4 new event triggers: On Collision -> Fires when the bot collides with a wall or the player. On Landed -> Fires when the bot lands on the ground after a jump. On Blink -> Fires when the bot blinks. On Leap -> Fires when the bot leaps.

Added 2 new event triggered: Switch Direction (L/R) -> Switches movement direction between Left and Right. Switch Direction (F/B) -> Switches movement direction between Forward and Backwards.

Added new settings to Blink and Leap: Blink Towards Movement Direction -> Blink towards current movement direction instead of using weights. Leap Towards Movement Direction -> Leap towards current movement direction instead of using weights.



Map Editor Changes:

Added " Terrain 4x4 A " to blocks library.

" to blocks library. Added " Terrain 4x4 B " to blocks library.

" to blocks library. Added "Terrain 4x4 C" to blocks library.

Routine Upload Tab Changes:

Added new settings: Routine Duration (Minutes) -> This value will automatically change to match the routine duration upon opening the upload tab. Custom Thumbnail? -> If True, you will be able to import a custom JPG file as the thumbnail.

Routine tab preview:

Arena Changes:

Added new setting to Graphics tab: " Arena Map Lights Color " -> This will change the surrounding lights and barrier color.

" This will change the surrounding lights and barrier color. Decreased footsteps overall volume.

Bug Fixes: