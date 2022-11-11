 Skip to content

MEARTH update for 11 November 2022

MEARTH BİG UPDATE

11 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the mechanics of the Mearth game. Also, we want to give good news. We are developing MEARTH II and we have opened the Steam page.
MEARTH II STEAM PAGE

