It's Coming Home: We Are Football Getting National Teams DLC Today

Cologne, Germany / Vienna, Austria, November 14th, 2022: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." - these are the words of famous British forward Gary Lineker - and he put them to rest after England kicked the Germans out of the last European Championship. Obviously, the Germans can't win anymore. Or can they? Find it out with the new DLC National Teams, coming to We Are Football today!

Check out the National Teams trailer on YouTube:

The new DLC will add international competitions such as the European and World Championships to the game, along with many other features around these events. Before starting a new game, you can choose to become the coach of one more than 90 national teams - both women's and men's squads, of course. The DLC will be available at an SRP of $ 9.99 / € 9.99 / £ 8.50.

To celebrate the launch of the new DLC National Teams, We Are Football will get a 60% discount (start with weeklong deal promotions at 10 am PST time), while the DLC will also receive a launch discount. Plus there will be a bundle discount. Check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2081690/WE_ARE_FOOTBALL__National_Teams/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1196470

Enjoy & stay tuned!