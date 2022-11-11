Bonus game update announcement on November 11

Players:
The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 19:40 on November 11, 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!
Optimization:
-
Level {bumper car} reduces the number of items refreshed
-
The level {zombie cage} has been changed to eliminate the level, and the map has been modified to strengthen the threat of zombies. Players who survive to the end of the level can enter the next level
-
Level {Dodge Chess} reduces the number of gold coins
-
The level {Challenge Level 100} is changed to the final level
-
Adjusted the number of chips that can be obtained from online rewards, daily tasks and novice tasks
-
The weapon receiving task has been removed and the treasure chest has been replaced
-
The purchase price of all weapons has been adjusted
-
Fix the bug that will crash when starting the game when no weapon is selected in the preparation hall,
-
After the countdown of the preparation hall starts, subsequent players can still enter the room
New Summary:
- Add new clothing
Frosted Sugar (female), Red Rabbit (female), White Cat (female), Little Yellow Duck (female)
Cloud and neon waiting (female), different spring beauty (female), dark star (female), green bamboo rhyme (female)
Isis (female), Jinxiu Heshan (female)
- New weapon skin
Fork Golden Finger Fork Balloon Fork Spring Onion
Baseball Stick Microphone
- Some new clothing and weapons skin purchases in the mall
Changed files in this update