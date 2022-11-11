Bonus game update announcement on November 11

Players:

The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 19:40 on November 11, 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!

Optimization:

Level {bumper car} reduces the number of items refreshed

The level {zombie cage} has been changed to eliminate the level, and the map has been modified to strengthen the threat of zombies. Players who survive to the end of the level can enter the next level

Level {Dodge Chess} reduces the number of gold coins

The level {Challenge Level 100} is changed to the final level

Adjusted the number of chips that can be obtained from online rewards, daily tasks and novice tasks

The weapon receiving task has been removed and the treasure chest has been replaced

The purchase price of all weapons has been adjusted

Fix the bug that will crash when starting the game when no weapon is selected in the preparation hall,