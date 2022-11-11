 Skip to content

HAAK update for 11 November 2022

Genie brought good news!
<Haak>has successfully entered the Indie X Online 2022‘s 50 Finalists!

Appreciate the recognition from the judges of the Indie X game competition, and thank you very much for Haakers’ company and support for <Haak>. We will definitely live up to the expectations of all players and continue to make <Haak> better, We hope to pass this joy to every Haaker who likes us and share the joy with everyone!

Haaker who are interested in the Indie X Online 2022 can click the following page links to find <Haak>!

Indie X Official website: https://indiex.online/2022finalists/
Indie X Steam website: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/41213476/sale/IndieX2022


About INDIE X
Indie X is Portugal’s biggest indie game showcase featuring both national and international indie games.
Made by indies for indies, Indie X is a games event normally housed in videogame trade fairs that aims to promote the best games that Portugal’s rising game dev industry has to offer, as well as a selection of international indies who tag along for an awesome showcase with tons of networking and experience sharing!

【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: https://twitter.com/haakgame
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OKJOY_HAAK/

