Genie brought good news!

<Haak>has successfully entered the Indie X Online 2022‘s 50 Finalists!

Appreciate the recognition from the judges of the Indie X game competition, and thank you very much for Haakers’ company and support for <Haak>. We will definitely live up to the expectations of all players and continue to make <Haak> better, We hope to pass this joy to every Haaker who likes us and share the joy with everyone!

Haaker who are interested in the Indie X Online 2022 can click the following page links to find <Haak>!

Indie X Official website: https://indiex.online/2022finalists/

Indie X Steam website: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/41213476/sale/IndieX2022





About INDIE X

Indie X is Portugal’s biggest indie game showcase featuring both national and international indie games.

Made by indies for indies, Indie X is a games event normally housed in videogame trade fairs that aims to promote the best games that Portugal’s rising game dev industry has to offer, as well as a selection of international indies who tag along for an awesome showcase with tons of networking and experience sharing!

