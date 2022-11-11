2022.11.11update

・ Provisional implementation of informant

・When a credit information is reported, it is now possible to access not only the reporter but also the player's memo of the report target.

・Credit information and betrayal information of military commanders are not automatically obtained,

Changed the form to be obtained in the process of forming goodwill through conspiracies .

However, some information is still available automatically, such as in the case of personnel magistrates.

・If the relationship is already MAX, information can be obtained directly from the plot target screen.

・In battle, if the commander's unit destroys the enemy, the commander's achievement will be credited.

・During a battle, the general placement of miscellaneous soldiers was randomized, and the placement of all units in Ikkishu was randomized.

Added weather (light rain)

Added a gauge to show the level of presence on the military commander parameter screen.

"Conventional achievements as numbers are also displayed in small numbers."

・When the CPU appoints a magistrate, we will consider the minimum social status.

・During battles, units under direct control will now be set according to military commander status.

Example) Status 0 → No units under direct control; Status 3 → Units under direct control 3 units

-Fixed a bug that abnormally increased merit in battle

・Added a few unique officers

・Changed the graphics of some warlords

・Other minor fixes