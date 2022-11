Version 0.55509208

🎯 [Misc] Enabled the Fleet Commander game mode for the Act 4 test build

🎯 [UI] Changed map sprites for dungeons in Act 4.

🎯 [UI] Revised various texts.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error related to bots in PvP modes.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error related to random seeds.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error in the content unloading system for large maps.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the physics engine.