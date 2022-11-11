[Announcement] Planned balance changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello, survivors!

As always, we continue to share the changes and new features planned for the upcoming update.

Please note that all balance changes indicated in this news are current at the time of publication and may not be final or may not be included in the game at all. Some additional changes can be implemented after the announcement if necessary.

Special parts

Machine gun "M-37 Piercer"

Damage reduced by 7%.

Comment: "Piercer" was showing excessive effectiveness at 4000-6000 PS.

Epic parts

Crossbow “Varun”

Base damage reduced by 10%.

Base impact impulse increased by 25%.

Perk no longer increases the impulse from the hit.

Ammunition reduced from 60 to 50 pts.

Durability reduced from 589 to 529 pts.

Mass reduced from 780 to 700 kg.

Accuracy reduced by 25%.

Now the weapon has a reload that lasts for 0.3 sec.

Comment: “Varun” stands out because of its high effectiveness, which it didn’t show before the updated co-drivers and the “Omamori” module appeared in the game. The changes are intended to simplify the gameplay against this weapon, while also preserving its competitiveness.

Cabin “Ermak”

Damage resistance bonus received from the perk reduced from 10% to 7%

Bonus active time reduced from 7 sec. to 6 sec.

Bonus boost delay increased from 0.4 sec. to 0.5 sec.

Comment: this cabin’s perk was highly effective and easy to use which, combined with other ways of increasing damage resistance, provided too much durability to the builds with this cabin. These changes are aimed at reducing the effectiveness of stacking up the bonuses and maintaining them.

Mechanical legs “ML-200”

Maximum speed increased from 40 to 50 km/h.

Comment: “ML-200” were too slow when used without the “Steppe spider”, which noticeably reduced the variability when building vehicles with those parts. The perk of “Steppe spider” was changed, and the mechanical legs received the speed previously provided by the cabin’s perk.

Cabin “Steppe spider”

Changed the cabin’s perk: now course rocket launchers deal 30% less damage, but have less spread and their projectile speed is increased by 50%.

Tonnage increased from 7000 to 7600 kg.

Mass limit reduced from 16000 to 14500 kg.

Mass reduced from 3250 to 2900 kg.

Maximum speed increased from 65 to 68 km/h.

Comment: changes in the perk and parameters are aimed at “unlinking” the cabin from a single type of movement parts and bringing its characteristics closer to other medium cabins.

Engine "Oppressor"

Maximum rotation speed bonus reduced from 100% to 70%.

Comment: "Oppressor's" perk was making too much of a difference for heavy, slow-turning weapons, making some such builds too strong.

Automatic weapon "Caucasus"

Rotation speed reduced from 77 to 60 degrees per sec.

Comment: The gun continues to show inflated effectiveness in battles at 6000-8000 PS. The change is intended to make the gameplay with the "Caucasus" deeper, prompting the user to think about their positioning in combat.

Cabin "Ghost"

Damage boost from perk increased from 4% to 7% per sec.

The time to accumulate the maximum boost reduced from 5 to 4 sec.

Comment: We're enhancing the perk to increase the popularity of the cabin.

Hover "Icarus VII"

Tonnage reduced from 900 to 700 kg.

Comment: The change is intended to reduce the excessive efficiency of vehicles with hovers at high PS. Now, one has to find a compromise - either install more hovers, reducing maneuverability, or remove some armor, reducing survivability.

Legendary parts

Cannon “BC-17 Tsunami”

The perk now stacks if the speed of the vehicle doesn’t exceed 15 km/h.

Comment: the perk of “Tsunami” was almost impossible to use on armoured cars with hovers. The change is designed to both correct this situation and simplify the use of the weapon in other types of builds.

“Aegis-Prime” module

Energy drain reduced from 3 to 2 pts.

PS reduced from 1200 to 800.

Cooldown reduced from 25 to 20 sec.

Durability of the protective field reduced from 1000 to 600 pts.

The penalty to the operation of other “Aegis-Prime” modules increased from 30% to 40%.

Comment: the module wasn’t very popular and showed low effectiveness when compared to “Omamori”. Reducing the durability of the shield and increasing the penalty to the active time of other “Aegis-Prime” modules will compensate for the decrease in energy.

Cabin "Machinist"

Weapons' durability bonus for every 1000 hitpoints of the vehicle increased from 8% to 10%.

Maximum durability bonus for weapons increased from 25% to 35%.

Comment: "Machinist" lacks effectiveness when compared to other heavy cabins.

Cabin 'Kami"

Vehicle mass' impact on acceleration increased by 17%.

Comment: the "Kami" showed too much effectiveness and popularity on vehicles with hovers at high PS.

“Omamori” module

Absorption capacity reduced from 360 to 300 pts.

Cooldown to the capacity recovery increased from 3 to 4 sec.

Capacity restoration rate reduced from 60 to 50 durability per sec.

Comment: “Omamori” showed excessive effectiveness, overshadowing other similar modules.

Relic parts

Disk launcher “Ripper”

Durability increased from 581 to 655 pts.

Mass increased from 648 to 734 kg.

Reload time reduced from 5 to 4.5 sec.

Rotation speed increased by 80%.

Optimal firing distance increased from 100 to 200 m.

Disk hit damage type changed to melee.

Damage from a stuck disk increased by 2.5 times.

Durability of a stuck disk increased from 50 to 100 pts.

Melee damage upon hitting a frame is reduced by 70%.

Comment: The main change here is that when hit, the enemy now takes contact melee damage — the same as from a disk stuck in the surface. This means that now the disk doesn’t fly through penetrable parts, but at the same time its damage is reduced by parts with resistance to melee damage.

Damage to frames was additionally reduced in order to prevent the weapon from being too effective when hitting them.

The remaining changes are aimed at improving the overall effectiveness of the weapon.

