Territory – Alpha 5.7 – Default Branch – Cool New Stuff!

Aha! You thought I was only holidays or something didn’t you! Well, nope! I haven’t had a holiday in about 10 years! Updates will be getting larger but with longer time in between from now on since the game is somewhat stable… (Touch wood) Enjoy the cool new stuff!

Added

New farm animal – Pig



Breedable in the pig farm

needs to be protected from predators, enemy NPC’s and other players.

Gives plenty of meat when harvested.

New craftable Pig Farm

Spawns pigs when there’s pig food in the farm (max 50 pigs per map total and 5 per Pig Farm). I recommend building fences and gates to keep the pigs safe and stop them wandering too far from base.

New Pig Food Resource – craftable on the food preparation bench with raw meat, berries and tomatoes.

Pig farming system is quite basic at the moment but will improve over time. Later I will work out a way to make them start of small and as they grow they give more meat but there’s complexity with the save system for this

Character customizer



Change your character on the main menu screen.

Move your mouse to the right near the character and the buttons will show.

Clothing options are quite limited at the moment but this will be improved over time.

Characters save automatically and will be persistent over all single and multiplayer games until you change it.

Male and female character options (spent a lot of time adding that just for you Catia 😉)

Character view by pressing “J”



You can get a reverse camera view by pressing J.

It’s basic for now but I will probably build on this and make it the character stats and skills menu.

Procedural Recoil animation system

Procedural Recoil Video

added for all guns to improve gunplay.

New Grilled Tomato

Cook tomatoes on their own to make grilled tomatoes

New low volume ambient music

for in between times of regular music tracks

Changed

Buck Deers no longer attack (Some still might though if they don’t like you)

Dynamic feather, birds nest and scrap metal spawns reduced a bit

Plant fibre received from harvesting large trees removed

Feathers received from harvesting large trees reduced a bit

Fixed

Biofuel tool tip description

Dead wolf harvesting improved

Issue with lantern and candle light not saving and loading properly

Footsteps now work inside hunter cabins

A.I no longer attack Large cupboards

A.I Ragdolls on death now replicated for multiplayer

Known Issues

Still some multiplayer replication issues with hunter cabin door and windows

Coming Soon