Territory – Alpha 5.7 – Default Branch – Cool New Stuff!

Aha! You thought I was only holidays or something didn’t you! Well, nope! I haven’t had a holiday in about 10 years! Updates will be getting larger but with longer time in between from now on since the game is somewhat stable… (Touch wood) Enjoy the cool new stuff!
Added
New farm animal – Pig
- Breedable in the pig farm
- needs to be protected from predators, enemy NPC’s and other players.
- Gives plenty of meat when harvested.
New craftable Pig Farm
- Spawns pigs when there’s pig food in the farm (max 50 pigs per map total and 5 per Pig Farm). I recommend building fences and gates to keep the pigs safe and stop them wandering too far from base.
- New Pig Food Resource – craftable on the food preparation bench with raw meat, berries and tomatoes.
- Pig farming system is quite basic at the moment but will improve over time. Later I will work out a way to make them start of small and as they grow they give more meat but there’s complexity with the save system for this
Character customizer
- Change your character on the main menu screen.
- Move your mouse to the right near the character and the buttons will show.
- Clothing options are quite limited at the moment but this will be improved over time.
- Characters save automatically and will be persistent over all single and multiplayer games until you change it.
- Male and female character options (spent a lot of time adding that just for you Catia 😉)
Character view by pressing “J”
- You can get a reverse camera view by pressing J.
- It’s basic for now but I will probably build on this and make it the character stats and skills menu.
Procedural Recoil animation system
- added for all guns to improve gunplay.
New Grilled Tomato
-
Cook tomatoes on their own to make grilled tomatoes
-
New low volume ambient music
-
for in between times of regular music tracks
Changed
- Buck Deers no longer attack (Some still might though if they don’t like you)
- Dynamic feather, birds nest and scrap metal spawns reduced a bit
- Plant fibre received from harvesting large trees removed
- Feathers received from harvesting large trees reduced a bit
Fixed
- Biofuel tool tip description
- Dead wolf harvesting improved
- Issue with lantern and candle light not saving and loading properly
- Footsteps now work inside hunter cabins
- A.I no longer attack Large cupboards
- A.I Ragdolls on death now replicated for multiplayer
Known Issues
- Still some multiplayer replication issues with hunter cabin door and windows
Coming Soon
- I’ve started working on a new much larger and cooler map! However, with large maps comes large responsibilities… and complexities!
