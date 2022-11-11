Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.45

It is now possible to create PDFs with a custom paper size. There is also a fix for a bug that could result in a crash when resizing a dungeon.
Changes
- Fix crash bug when resizing dungeon
- Support for custom paper size
