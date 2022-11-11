 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator update for 11 November 2022

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.45

Share · View all patches · Build 9916379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is now possible to create PDFs with a custom paper size. There is also a fix for a bug that could result in a crash when resizing a dungeon.

Changes

  • Fix crash bug when resizing dungeon
  • Support for custom paper size

Changed files in this update

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator Content Depot 630901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link