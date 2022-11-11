INSPIRE - November Playtest

Hi All,

This is the first official playtest for INSPIRE on Steam. That in itself is for me a major milestone.

In this playtest you can play through the first few zones and experience the beginning of the story as well as try out most of the mechanics.

The main focus is to gather feedback on overall gameplay as well as find bugs and things that don't work properly so I can fix those before the public demo later this year.

Feel free to share all your thoughts via the official DISCORD: https://discord.gg/afmfNjB7Cw

I hope you like it and looking forward to your feedback!