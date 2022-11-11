 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

INSPIRE Playtest update for 11 November 2022

INSPIRE - November Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 9916375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

This is the first official playtest for INSPIRE on Steam. That in itself is for me a major milestone.
In this playtest you can play through the first few zones and experience the beginning of the story as well as try out most of the mechanics.

The main focus is to gather feedback on overall gameplay as well as find bugs and things that don't work properly so I can fix those before the public demo later this year.

Feel free to share all your thoughts via the official DISCORD: https://discord.gg/afmfNjB7Cw

I hope you like it and looking forward to your feedback!

  • Nick

Changed files in this update

Depot 1732521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link