BIOHAZARD VILLAGE Z Version update for 18 November 2022

Update to Resident Evil Village

Share · View all patches · Build 9916309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made to Resident Evil Village.

・Updated the display process of action guides in certain scenes of "Shadows of Rose".
・Fixed a minor gameplay bug.
・Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash in certain situations.

