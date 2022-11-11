 Skip to content

DAVE THE DIVER update for 11 November 2022

[Released - v0.6.1.499 Patch Notes]

Build 9916279

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.499

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

1) Items
FIXED - If you cleared the missions below but did not acquire the reward item, each item will be restored respectively.

'Defeat the Clione Queen' : Clione Queen’s Poison Sack
'Stormy Night' : Hermit Crab’s Pincer Piece

2) Missions
※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:

  • ‘The Leas-chan Rescue’ – not being able to progress to the next step
    → will be returned to the first step of the mission
  • ‘The Sea People Village's Trust’ – not progressing to the next step
    → will move to the next step of the mission
  • ‘Pet Squid Sergio’ – not progressing to the next step
    → will move to the next step of the mission
  • ‘Curious Child’ – not progressing to the next step
    → will be returned to the first step of the mission
  • 'Beyond the Rock Pile' - backing away from the bomb
    → will be returned to the first step of the mission
  • 'Into the Deep' - not being able to progress to the next step
    → fixed to progress normally
  • 'Seaweed Collector's House' - not progressing to the next step
    → fixed to progress normally
  • 'Catch Clione' - not progressing to the Boss phase
    → fixed to the state of having 4 Cliones
  • If any problems occur while doing the mission, restarting the game will fix the issue.

3) Underwater Exploration
FIXED - seahorse being captured repeatedly in certain situations

[Other Improvements]

  1. Improved the pouring speed of green tea and beer in some devices that experience an abnormal slowdown
  2. Changed the grade from 1 → 3 of the registered fishes in MarinCa after being taken photos from Photo Zone.

◈ Please Note:

  • We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
  • Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
_승현 / Suji / 김사람 / 큰입멍개1 / Oswan / 이정민 / 영준 / 돈주면따라감

Thank you. 🤿

