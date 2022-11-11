[Released - v0.6.1.499 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳
This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.
◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.499
◈ Update Details
[Bug Fixes]
1) Items
FIXED - If you cleared the missions below but did not acquire the reward item, each item will be restored respectively.
'Defeat the Clione Queen' : Clione Queen’s Poison Sack
'Stormy Night' : Hermit Crab’s Pincer Piece
2) Missions
※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:
- ‘The Leas-chan Rescue’ – not being able to progress to the next step
→ will be returned to the first step of the mission
- ‘The Sea People Village's Trust’ – not progressing to the next step
→ will move to the next step of the mission
- ‘Pet Squid Sergio’ – not progressing to the next step
→ will move to the next step of the mission
- ‘Curious Child’ – not progressing to the next step
→ will be returned to the first step of the mission
- 'Beyond the Rock Pile' - backing away from the bomb
→ will be returned to the first step of the mission
- 'Into the Deep' - not being able to progress to the next step
→ fixed to progress normally
- 'Seaweed Collector's House' - not progressing to the next step
→ fixed to progress normally
- 'Catch Clione' - not progressing to the Boss phase
→ fixed to the state of having 4 Cliones
- If any problems occur while doing the mission, restarting the game will fix the issue.
3) Underwater Exploration
FIXED - seahorse being captured repeatedly in certain situations
[Other Improvements]
- Improved the pouring speed of green tea and beer in some devices that experience an abnormal slowdown
- Changed the grade from 1 → 3 of the registered fishes in MarinCa after being taken photos from Photo Zone.
◈ Please Note:
- We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
- Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
_승현 / Suji / 김사람 / 큰입멍개1 / Oswan / 이정민 / 영준 / 돈주면따라감
Thank you. 🤿
Changed files in this update