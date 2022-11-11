[Released - v0.6.1.499 Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9916279 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 09:32:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.499

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

1) Items

FIXED - If you cleared the missions below but did not acquire the reward item, each item will be restored respectively.

'Defeat the Clione Queen' : Clione Queen’s Poison Sack

'Stormy Night' : Hermit Crab’s Pincer Piece

2) Missions

※ The data of players who have experienced the following issues will be fixed accordingly:

‘The Leas-chan Rescue’ – not being able to progress to the next step

→ will be returned to the first step of the mission

– not being able to progress to the next step → will be returned to the first step of the mission ‘The Sea People Village's Trust’ – not progressing to the next step

→ will move to the next step of the mission

– not progressing to the next step → will move to the next step of the mission ‘Pet Squid Sergio’ – not progressing to the next step

→ will move to the next step of the mission

– not progressing to the next step → will move to the next step of the mission ‘Curious Child’ – not progressing to the next step

→ will be returned to the first step of the mission

– not progressing to the next step → will be returned to the first step of the mission 'Beyond the Rock Pile' - backing away from the bomb

→ will be returned to the first step of the mission

- backing away from the bomb → will be returned to the first step of the mission 'Into the Deep' - not being able to progress to the next step

→ fixed to progress normally

- not being able to progress to the next step → fixed to progress normally 'Seaweed Collector's House' - not progressing to the next step

→ fixed to progress normally

- not progressing to the next step → fixed to progress normally 'Catch Clione' - not progressing to the Boss phase

→ fixed to the state of having 4 Cliones

- not progressing to the Boss phase → fixed to the state of having 4 Cliones If any problems occur while doing the mission, restarting the game will fix the issue.

3) Underwater Exploration

FIXED - seahorse being captured repeatedly in certain situations

[Other Improvements]

Improved the pouring speed of green tea and beer in some devices that experience an abnormal slowdown Changed the grade from 1 → 3 of the registered fishes in MarinCa after being taken photos from Photo Zone.

◈ Please Note:

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

_승현 / Suji / 김사람 / 큰입멍개1 / Oswan / 이정민 / 영준 / 돈주면따라감

Thank you. 🤿