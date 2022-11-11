 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 11 November 2022

Early X-mas Update and Plans

Share · View all patches · Build 9916064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An early Xmas update has hit the store. So this is one of those things that usually annoy us - like Christmas hits being played too early. But we are working on Point Shop Items that should be unleashed early next month and we want to squeeze some X-mas content in there. Since you cannot update the Point Shop Items once you are online (not without a good reason at least) - we need to squeeze that one puzzle early.

So that's that for that 1 extra puzzle. So what can we expect from Cards the Point Shop Items?

there will be backgrounds, stickers (never before seen in the "Neko Waifus" franchise), and avatars, We should have just about everything and in large quantities. Stuff is still in the works so if you have something you would like to see - type it in the comments, maybe we will still manage to do it somehow

Also the usual "Clips DLC" - hopefully, that will be done just in time for the Autumn Sale.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2165611
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190360
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link