Early X-mas Update and Plans

An early Xmas update has hit the store. So this is one of those things that usually annoy us - like Christmas hits being played too early. But we are working on Point Shop Items that should be unleashed early next month and we want to squeeze some X-mas content in there. Since you cannot update the Point Shop Items once you are online (not without a good reason at least) - we need to squeeze that one puzzle early.

So that's that for that 1 extra puzzle. So what can we expect from Cards the Point Shop Items?

there will be backgrounds, stickers (never before seen in the "Neko Waifus" franchise), and avatars, We should have just about everything and in large quantities. Stuff is still in the works so if you have something you would like to see - type it in the comments, maybe we will still manage to do it somehow

Also the usual "Clips DLC" - hopefully, that will be done just in time for the Autumn Sale.

Cheers!