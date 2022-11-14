Relayer Advanced: Function for gamepad button locations

We’ve received many requests regarding the operation method in Relayer Advanced and will initially implement a modification function for the initial allocation of the gamepad buttons on Nov. 14th (JST). We’ll be working on the keyboard and controller button configs. and the button guide displays as well in the future. We look forward to your continuing support for Relayer Advanced.

(How to initially set up your gamepad buttons)

Select Type X or Type Y from “Options” in the game.

You can also change the select button to “Down” or “Right”(Please refer to the first image right below).