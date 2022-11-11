 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Live Under Your House update for 11 November 2022

Little Fix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9915968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a hole in the woods and people were falling through it under the map... Well, not all holes are worth exploring, so I closed it.

  • fixed it *

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105661
  • Loading history…
Depot 2105662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link