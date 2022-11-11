Little Fix #4

There was a hole in the woods and people were falling through it under the map... Well, not all holes are worth exploring, so I closed it.
- fixed it *
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There was a hole in the woods and people were falling through it under the map... Well, not all holes are worth exploring, so I closed it.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update