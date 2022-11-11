Patch Notes 1.1.12

Hello Citizens!
We are here with the second update of the week.
This is an update that aims to significantly improve your experience with Hell is Others.
During these first few weeks since the release we constantly monitored the game balance and, also thanks to your feedback, we are now ready for the first round of weapon rebalancing changes.
Additionally, we are adding some quality-of-life features.
We listened to the feedback from the content creators too.
We adjusted the current status effects for the twitch polls and implemented new debuffs.
You can find the detailed patch notes below!
Summary
- Weapon Balancing
- Replaced in Twitch Polls “Heal all Statuses” with a “Wheel of…Fortune” feature.
- Twitch polls debuffs are now instantly removed when the streamer kills another player.
- Twitch polls debuffs are no longer raid permanent and have a 30~60 second duration time.
- Removed Bleeding from Twitch polls – Save that blood for the Bonsai!
- Added new twitch polls debuffs. (You can find the list below)
- Improved character stats and character belongings UI
- Wallpapers are now sold in stacks of 10 each
- Owners of the Good Neighbor Pack will receive 10 additional wallpapers.
- From now on, new Good Neighbor Pack buyers will receive 20 wallpapers.
- Added new sound effects to the map
Changes
- Now, when using a syringe, only the first application of the effect over time can be heard by the Others.
- Added icon in furniture menus (basement and shop) indicating if an item can be used to sleep.
- Bullet requirements in the elimination quests are now shown only if the required weapon requires a specific bullet. (i.e., if any weapon can be used, including melee weapons and devices, the information regarding the bullet is omitted).
- New Debuffs for Twitch Polls – New Opportunities!
Fixes
- Fixed Police Station printer not having searching time.
Weapon Balancing
The biggest problem we had was a wide gap of damage output between wild bullets and modified bullets caused by the Rotation Speed Towards Target bonus that basically allowed to completely bypass the recoil of any weapon.
This resulted in players landing shots too consistently, making fights less skill-based and overly fast. To address this, we reduced the homing bullets' detection range so that it no longer interferes with the recoil and reduced the rotation speed cap too.
To further reduce the damage output difference, we also halved the critical chance cap and reduced the critical damage bonus to +25%.
Thanks to your feedback and our analytics, we then noticed a strong imbalance in weapon use, with ARs and fully automatic weapons in general being chosen over any other weapon type in most cases.
We proceeded therefore to slightly lower their offensive capabilities and improved those of the Shotguns, the least used weapon category in the game.
Another problem we felt needed to be addressed was Movement Speed. Players using pills and fungi were able to reach movement speeds so high it was too hard for others to escape when being chased.
To solve this, we reduced the movement speed cap to 20% and reduced the movement speed bonus from all weapons.
- Reduced homing bullets' detection range from 3 to 1.
- Reduced bullet rotation speed cap from 280 to 175.
- Reduced bullet critical chance cap from 50% to 25%.
- Reduced critical damage bonus from +100% to +25%.
- Reduced movement speed cap from 30% to 20%
Lady Butler
- Damage: from +30% to +10%
- Range: from +12.5% to +10%
Lady Marshall
- Damage: from +20% to +0%
- Range: from +25% to +15%
Lady Saunders
- Damage: from +0% to -15%
- Range: from +12.5% to +0%
Mrs Bell
- Damage: from +50% to +30%
Mrs Kelly
- Damage: from +100% to +80%
Mrs Powell
- Damage: from +70% to +50%
Mr Chapman
- Damage: from +300% to +400%
- Reload Time: reduced by 33%
Mr Watts
- Damage: from +250% to +300%
Mr Grant
- Both the bullets are now reloaded at once
- Fire Rate: from 2 to 5
Sir Lloyd
- Range: from +12.5% to +0%
Sir Morris
- Damage: from +280% to +240%
Fists
- Movement Speed: from +15% to +10%
Knuckle Dusters
- Movement Speed: from +15% to +10%
Baseball Bat
- Movement Speed: from +10% to +5%
Katana
- Movement Speed: from +10% to +5%
Tachirium
- Movement Speed: reduced from +1.5% to +1%
Pnerhinus
- Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%
Pnetatus
- Movement Speed: reduced from +4.5% to +3%
Rhinotus
- Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%
Somatus
- Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%
Tachitus
- Movement Speed: reduced from +7.5% to +5%
Tacoftus
- Movement Speed: reduced from +3% to +2%
Brain
-
Damage: reduced from -2.5% to -0.5%
-
Required Blood Per Day: reduced from 50 to 10
Brain Oil
- Required Blood Per Day: reduced from 100 to 20
