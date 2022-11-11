Patch Notes 1.1.12

Hello Citizens!

We are here with the second update of the week.

This is an update that aims to significantly improve your experience with Hell is Others.

During these first few weeks since the release we constantly monitored the game balance and, also thanks to your feedback, we are now ready for the first round of weapon rebalancing changes.

Additionally, we are adding some quality-of-life features.

We listened to the feedback from the content creators too.

We adjusted the current status effects for the twitch polls and implemented new debuffs.

You can find the detailed patch notes below!

Summary

Weapon Balancing

Replaced in Twitch Polls “Heal all Statuses” with a “Wheel of…Fortune” feature.

Twitch polls debuffs are now instantly removed when the streamer kills another player.

Twitch polls debuffs are no longer raid permanent and have a 30~60 second duration time.

Removed Bleeding from Twitch polls – Save that blood for the Bonsai!

Added new twitch polls debuffs. (You can find the list below)

Improved character stats and character belongings UI

Wallpapers are now sold in stacks of 10 each

Owners of the Good Neighbor Pack will receive 10 additional wallpapers.

From now on, new Good Neighbor Pack buyers will receive 20 wallpapers.

Added new sound effects to the map

Changes

Now, when using a syringe, only the first application of the effect over time can be heard by the Others.

Added icon in furniture menus (basement and shop) indicating if an item can be used to sleep.

Bullet requirements in the elimination quests are now shown only if the required weapon requires a specific bullet. (i.e., if any weapon can be used, including melee weapons and devices, the information regarding the bullet is omitted).

New Debuffs for Twitch Polls – New Opportunities!

Fixes

Fixed Police Station printer not having searching time.

Weapon Balancing

The biggest problem we had was a wide gap of damage output between wild bullets and modified bullets caused by the Rotation Speed Towards Target bonus that basically allowed to completely bypass the recoil of any weapon.

This resulted in players landing shots too consistently, making fights less skill-based and overly fast. To address this, we reduced the homing bullets' detection range so that it no longer interferes with the recoil and reduced the rotation speed cap too.

To further reduce the damage output difference, we also halved the critical chance cap and reduced the critical damage bonus to +25%.

Thanks to your feedback and our analytics, we then noticed a strong imbalance in weapon use, with ARs and fully automatic weapons in general being chosen over any other weapon type in most cases.

We proceeded therefore to slightly lower their offensive capabilities and improved those of the Shotguns, the least used weapon category in the game.

Another problem we felt needed to be addressed was Movement Speed. Players using pills and fungi were able to reach movement speeds so high it was too hard for others to escape when being chased.

To solve this, we reduced the movement speed cap to 20% and reduced the movement speed bonus from all weapons.

Reduced homing bullets' detection range from 3 to 1.

Reduced bullet rotation speed cap from 280 to 175.

Reduced bullet critical chance cap from 50% to 25%.

Reduced critical damage bonus from +100% to +25%.

Reduced movement speed cap from 30% to 20%

Lady Butler

Damage: from +30% to +10%

Range: from +12.5% to +10%

Lady Marshall

Damage: from +20% to +0%

Range: from +25% to +15%

Lady Saunders

Damage: from +0% to -15%

Range: from +12.5% to +0%

Mrs Bell

Damage: from +50% to +30%

Mrs Kelly

Damage: from +100% to +80%

Mrs Powell

Damage: from +70% to +50%

Mr Chapman

Damage: from +300% to +400%

Reload Time: reduced by 33%

Mr Watts

Damage: from +250% to +300%

Mr Grant

Both the bullets are now reloaded at once

Fire Rate: from 2 to 5

Sir Lloyd

Range: from +12.5% to +0%

Sir Morris

Damage: from +280% to +240%

Fists

Movement Speed: from +15% to +10%

Knuckle Dusters

Movement Speed: from +15% to +10%

Baseball Bat

Movement Speed: from +10% to +5%

Katana

Movement Speed: from +10% to +5%

Tachirium

Movement Speed: reduced from +1.5% to +1%

Pnerhinus

Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%

Pnetatus

Movement Speed: reduced from +4.5% to +3%

Rhinotus

Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%

Somatus

Movement Speed: reduced from -3% to -2%

Tachitus

Movement Speed: reduced from +7.5% to +5%

Tacoftus

Movement Speed: reduced from +3% to +2%

Brain

Damage: reduced from -2.5% to -0.5%

Required Blood Per Day: reduced from 50 to 10

Brain Oil