A Map Update

Let us know what you think on Discord: https://discord.gg/fztefUVApU. We're especially looking for feedback about the map changes.

General

Added many new enemy attack animations and card effects.

Reworked the map: bonus rooms are now located on the main path and path choices can be made on the map.

Most bonus rooms have been renamed.

Implemented new Potion Crucible room setup.

Updated art in Move Shrine bonus room.

Moved Become A Knight from Act 3 to Act 2.

Enemies that will die on an action where they're receiving knockback now stay alive long enough to have a chance to trigger Impact.

Reduced Impact damage per knockback from 3 to 2.

Fog randomizes card energy costs when the card is added to hand (affects Ricochet).

Echo Blade event now lets you choose which hero receives the Echo Blade.

Greywood battle: removed aurum sources, added quicksilver, and randomized barriers.

Now filtering out hero-specific relics if hero isn't in your party.

Ice: reduced its base block value from 5 to 4.

Meebo Fighter's Harden Bones now also gets triggered by aoe damage.

Changed Phantom's Fixation to be a temporary modifier rather than a stacking modifier. Adjusted Concuss, Distract, and Temple Thump to account for this change.

Added tooltips to most event choices.

Cards

Invigorate (New): Phantom, Rare.

Somersault (New): Phantom, Rare.

Footfall (New): Phantom, Rare.

Reform (New): Mystic, Rare.

Crashing Leap (New): Dragoon, Uncommon.

Swap, Sweep Kick, and Tori Flip all allow you to cast on unwalkable tiles but don't swap you.

Desolate: now has Edge requirement instead of Prowl.

Echo Blade: reduced damage from 4 to 3.

Fan of Knives: adjusted damage from 7(13) to 8(10).

Ice Wall: reduced block from 8 to 5, changed upgrade from 2 Ice created to 8 block.

Pilfer: reduced Feeble turns from 2 to 1, reduced gold stolen from 30(45) to 20(30).

Ricochet: lowered base damage from 6 to 5, lowered upgrade's damage increase from 7 to 4.

Rope Bow: changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.

Scout: no longer has Prowl requirement; changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.

Size Up: now has Edge requirement; changed it to target an enemy instead of targeting adjacent tiles.

Stalk: no longer has Prowl requirement.

Steady Strike: reduced energy cost from 4 to 3.

Stygian Bomb now detonates when the unit it's on dies.

Sweep Kick: increased damage from 8(11) to 9(12).

Thunderclap: reduced damage from 12(16) to 11(15).

Tribute: changed class type from Mystic to Neutral. Reduced gold gained from 40(50) to 30(45) and increased selection shape from single tile to 3x3.

Twinkle Toes: changed rarity from Common to Uncommon.

Removed several cards: Bewildering Step, Piercing Influence, Sabotage, Scour, Scrape.

Fixes