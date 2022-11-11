 Skip to content

Tendryll Playtest update for 11 November 2022

A Map Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9915732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let us know what you think on Discord: https://discord.gg/fztefUVApU. We're especially looking for feedback about the map changes.

General

  • Added many new enemy attack animations and card effects.
  • Reworked the map: bonus rooms are now located on the main path and path choices can be made on the map.
  • Most bonus rooms have been renamed.
  • Implemented new Potion Crucible room setup.
  • Updated art in Move Shrine bonus room.
  • Moved Become A Knight from Act 3 to Act 2.
  • Enemies that will die on an action where they're receiving knockback now stay alive long enough to have a chance to trigger Impact.
  • Reduced Impact damage per knockback from 3 to 2.
  • Fog randomizes card energy costs when the card is added to hand (affects Ricochet).
  • Echo Blade event now lets you choose which hero receives the Echo Blade.
  • Greywood battle: removed aurum sources, added quicksilver, and randomized barriers.
  • Now filtering out hero-specific relics if hero isn't in your party.
  • Ice: reduced its base block value from 5 to 4.
  • Meebo Fighter's Harden Bones now also gets triggered by aoe damage.
  • Changed Phantom's Fixation to be a temporary modifier rather than a stacking modifier. Adjusted Concuss, Distract, and Temple Thump to account for this change.
  • Added tooltips to most event choices.

Cards

  • Invigorate (New): Phantom, Rare.
  • Somersault (New): Phantom, Rare.
  • Footfall (New): Phantom, Rare.
  • Reform (New): Mystic, Rare.
  • Crashing Leap (New): Dragoon, Uncommon.
  • Swap, Sweep Kick, and Tori Flip all allow you to cast on unwalkable tiles but don't swap you.
  • Desolate: now has Edge requirement instead of Prowl.
  • Echo Blade: reduced damage from 4 to 3.
  • Fan of Knives: adjusted damage from 7(13) to 8(10).
  • Ice Wall: reduced block from 8 to 5, changed upgrade from 2 Ice created to 8 block.
  • Pilfer: reduced Feeble turns from 2 to 1, reduced gold stolen from 30(45) to 20(30).
  • Ricochet: lowered base damage from 6 to 5, lowered upgrade's damage increase from 7 to 4.
  • Rope Bow: changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.
  • Scout: no longer has Prowl requirement; changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.
  • Size Up: now has Edge requirement; changed it to target an enemy instead of targeting adjacent tiles.
  • Stalk: no longer has Prowl requirement.
  • Steady Strike: reduced energy cost from 4 to 3.
  • Stygian Bomb now detonates when the unit it's on dies.
  • Sweep Kick: increased damage from 8(11) to 9(12).
  • Thunderclap: reduced damage from 12(16) to 11(15).
  • Tribute: changed class type from Mystic to Neutral. Reduced gold gained from 40(50) to 30(45) and increased selection shape from single tile to 3x3.
  • Twinkle Toes: changed rarity from Common to Uncommon.
  • Removed several cards: Bewildering Step, Piercing Influence, Sabotage, Scour, Scrape.

Fixes

  • Fixed Corruption Removal in shop costing double.
  • Fixed heal potions not working after a battle.
  • Fixed Fatal cards working on props.
  • Fixed hero being able to die from battle-ending Silfyre and not reviving.
  • Fixed Impact damage being double what it should be.
  • Fixed not being able to select invisible allies.
  • Fixed Knockback crash if entity died from Impact.
  • Fixed some battle modifiers causing soft locks if they can't find available tiles.
  • Fixed Toss not being able to toss units on unwalkable tiles.
  • Fixed Burst Out doing too much damage if it caused two enemies to impact each other.
  • Fixed reward screen saying ascension unlocked at max ascension.
  • Fixed generated cards being included in random card sets (e.g. Arms Cache).
  • Fixed temporary cards not getting their modifiers cleaned up.
  • Fixed Block & Knockback intent not being displayed.
  • Fixed Highlander not having any knockback indication.
  • Fixed Dead Man's Rum highlighting itself even when it doesn't provide any block.
  • Fixed Twinkle Toes giving roll to dead ally.
  • Fixed Kidney Shot being tagged as ranged attack instead of melee.
  • Fixed Bard event upgrading non-upgradeable cards.

Changed files in this update

