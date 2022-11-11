A Map Update

Let us know what you think on Discord: https://discord.gg/fztefUVApU. We're especially looking for feedback about the map changes.
General
- Added many new enemy attack animations and card effects.
- Reworked the map: bonus rooms are now located on the main path and path choices can be made on the map.
- Most bonus rooms have been renamed.
- Implemented new Potion Crucible room setup.
- Updated art in Move Shrine bonus room.
- Moved Become A Knight from Act 3 to Act 2.
- Enemies that will die on an action where they're receiving knockback now stay alive long enough to have a chance to trigger Impact.
- Reduced Impact damage per knockback from 3 to 2.
- Fog randomizes card energy costs when the card is added to hand (affects Ricochet).
- Echo Blade event now lets you choose which hero receives the Echo Blade.
- Greywood battle: removed aurum sources, added quicksilver, and randomized barriers.
- Now filtering out hero-specific relics if hero isn't in your party.
- Ice: reduced its base block value from 5 to 4.
- Meebo Fighter's Harden Bones now also gets triggered by aoe damage.
- Changed Phantom's Fixation to be a temporary modifier rather than a stacking modifier. Adjusted Concuss, Distract, and Temple Thump to account for this change.
- Added tooltips to most event choices.
Cards
- Invigorate (New): Phantom, Rare.
- Somersault (New): Phantom, Rare.
- Footfall (New): Phantom, Rare.
- Reform (New): Mystic, Rare.
- Crashing Leap (New): Dragoon, Uncommon.
- Swap, Sweep Kick, and Tori Flip all allow you to cast on unwalkable tiles but don't swap you.
- Desolate: now has Edge requirement instead of Prowl.
- Echo Blade: reduced damage from 4 to 3.
- Fan of Knives: adjusted damage from 7(13) to 8(10).
- Ice Wall: reduced block from 8 to 5, changed upgrade from 2 Ice created to 8 block.
- Pilfer: reduced Feeble turns from 2 to 1, reduced gold stolen from 30(45) to 20(30).
- Ricochet: lowered base damage from 6 to 5, lowered upgrade's damage increase from 7 to 4.
- Rope Bow: changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.
- Scout: no longer has Prowl requirement; changed rarity from Uncommon to Common.
- Size Up: now has Edge requirement; changed it to target an enemy instead of targeting adjacent tiles.
- Stalk: no longer has Prowl requirement.
- Steady Strike: reduced energy cost from 4 to 3.
- Stygian Bomb now detonates when the unit it's on dies.
- Sweep Kick: increased damage from 8(11) to 9(12).
- Thunderclap: reduced damage from 12(16) to 11(15).
- Tribute: changed class type from Mystic to Neutral. Reduced gold gained from 40(50) to 30(45) and increased selection shape from single tile to 3x3.
- Twinkle Toes: changed rarity from Common to Uncommon.
- Removed several cards: Bewildering Step, Piercing Influence, Sabotage, Scour, Scrape.
Fixes
- Fixed Corruption Removal in shop costing double.
- Fixed heal potions not working after a battle.
- Fixed Fatal cards working on props.
- Fixed hero being able to die from battle-ending Silfyre and not reviving.
- Fixed Impact damage being double what it should be.
- Fixed not being able to select invisible allies.
- Fixed Knockback crash if entity died from Impact.
- Fixed some battle modifiers causing soft locks if they can't find available tiles.
- Fixed Toss not being able to toss units on unwalkable tiles.
- Fixed Burst Out doing too much damage if it caused two enemies to impact each other.
- Fixed reward screen saying ascension unlocked at max ascension.
- Fixed generated cards being included in random card sets (e.g. Arms Cache).
- Fixed temporary cards not getting their modifiers cleaned up.
- Fixed Block & Knockback intent not being displayed.
- Fixed Highlander not having any knockback indication.
- Fixed Dead Man's Rum highlighting itself even when it doesn't provide any block.
- Fixed Twinkle Toes giving roll to dead ally.
- Fixed Kidney Shot being tagged as ranged attack instead of melee.
- Fixed Bard event upgrading non-upgradeable cards.
