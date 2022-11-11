 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 11 November 2022

[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w45a: Sensor, Shipyard & Hotfixes

Some improvements on the sensors and shipyard side, with a bunch of lot of long overdue fixes.

The game can load once more older .mps blueprint.

Volumetric and Laser Sensor Improvement:

  • Bounds detection fixed
  • Can detect entities
  • Can detect items
  • Compatible with the event gate: can trigger for either Player / Entity, and for a given number / distance
  • Have an update frequency setting.
  • Can detect outside of entity bound.
  • Use the latest physics and tech stack, so performance impact will be minimal.

Shipyard Improvements:

  • Can rename Shipyard
  • Failed request explain reason
  • Can cancel request from the menu
  • Various issues fixed

Community Suggestion:

  • #4818 Addon brick will default to the local building mode
  • More brick can be renamed (Rotor, hinge and shipyard)
  • #4553 Lower ship in 3rd person spaceship view
  • #4572 Sprite z-culling
  • #4871 #4747 Better decal targeting

Hotfixes:

  • #4982 Unspawning entity during box-delete can crash the game
  • #4555 Cannot paint decal with the steel material.
  • #4742 #4633 Game / Player option are not saved.
  • #4968 Collector issue during heavy mining.
  • #4769 #4670 #4678 Shipyard incorrect bound check
  • #2068 Thruster VFX incorrect placement.
  • #4923 Brick with no paint on older blueprint appear black instead of their material color
  • #4988 #4912 #4182 #3867 #3719 Volumetric sensor not working
  • #2259 Volumetric sensor in multiplayer
  • #2005 Sensor range not updating.
  • #2638 Sensor range effectively limited to entity bounds.
  • #2017 Sensor range is not shortened by base entity

Thanks for playing!

