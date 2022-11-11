[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w45a: Sensor, Shipyard & Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9915388 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 05:52:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Some improvements on the sensors and shipyard side, with a bunch of lot of long overdue fixes.

The game can load once more older .mps blueprint.

Volumetric and Laser Sensor Improvement:

Bounds detection fixed

Can detect entities

Can detect items

Compatible with the event gate: can trigger for either Player / Entity, and for a given number / distance

Have an update frequency setting.

Can detect outside of entity bound.

Use the latest physics and tech stack, so performance impact will be minimal.

Shipyard Improvements:

Can rename Shipyard

Failed request explain reason

Can cancel request from the menu

Various issues fixed

Community Suggestion:

#4818 Addon brick will default to the local building mode

More brick can be renamed (Rotor, hinge and shipyard)

#4553 Lower ship in 3rd person spaceship view

#4572 Sprite z-culling

#4871 #4747 Better decal targeting

Hotfixes:

#4982 Unspawning entity during box-delete can crash the game

#4555 Cannot paint decal with the steel material.

#4742 #4633 Game / Player option are not saved.

#4968 Collector issue during heavy mining.

#4769 #4670 #4678 Shipyard incorrect bound check

#2068 Thruster VFX incorrect placement.

#4923 Brick with no paint on older blueprint appear black instead of their material color

#4988 #4912 #4182 #3867 #3719 Volumetric sensor not working

#2259 Volumetric sensor in multiplayer

#2005 Sensor range not updating.

#2638 Sensor range effectively limited to entity bounds.

#2017 Sensor range is not shortened by base entity

Thanks for playing!