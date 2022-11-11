[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w45a: Sensor, Shipyard & Hotfixes

Some improvements on the sensors and shipyard side, with a bunch of lot of long overdue fixes.
The game can load once more older .mps blueprint.
Volumetric and Laser Sensor Improvement:
- Bounds detection fixed
- Can detect entities
- Can detect items
- Compatible with the event gate: can trigger for either Player / Entity, and for a given number / distance
- Have an update frequency setting.
- Can detect outside of entity bound.
- Use the latest physics and tech stack, so performance impact will be minimal.
Shipyard Improvements:
- Can rename Shipyard
- Failed request explain reason
- Can cancel request from the menu
- Various issues fixed
Community Suggestion:
- #4818 Addon brick will default to the local building mode
- More brick can be renamed (Rotor, hinge and shipyard)
- #4553 Lower ship in 3rd person spaceship view
- #4572 Sprite z-culling
- #4871 #4747 Better decal targeting
Hotfixes:
- #4982 Unspawning entity during box-delete can crash the game
- #4555 Cannot paint decal with the steel material.
- #4742 #4633 Game / Player option are not saved.
- #4968 Collector issue during heavy mining.
- #4769 #4670 #4678 Shipyard incorrect bound check
- #2068 Thruster VFX incorrect placement.
- #4923 Brick with no paint on older blueprint appear black instead of their material color
- #4988 #4912 #4182 #3867 #3719 Volumetric sensor not working
- #2259 Volumetric sensor in multiplayer
- #2005 Sensor range not updating.
- #2638 Sensor range effectively limited to entity bounds.
- #2017 Sensor range is not shortened by base entity
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in experimental branch