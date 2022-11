Share · View all patches · Build 9915387 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 08:09:26 UTC by Wendy

CounterSide Global’s official has reached over 1 million downloads!

To celebrate this monumental occasion, a celebration coupon code is now live!

1MDWNINCSGBL

Make sure to use the coupon code before it expires!

Coupon Code Valid Period:

~ 31st of December, 2022, 23:59 (UTC+9)

~ 31st of December, 2022, 09:59 (UTC-5)