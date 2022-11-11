Build 0.221.3.0 Patch Notes

• You can now press F5 in-game to access the Character Customisation screen.
• Built a new UI for the Character Customisation.
• You can now change your Name, which will be shown on your uniform and above your head in multiplayer. This is also now used by the in-game chat.
• You can now change your Country, which will update the flag on your uniform.
• You can now change your Department, which will define your uniform colour.
• You can now change your Role, which will show beneath your name in multiplayer.
• You can now change your Rank, although that's not used for anything yet.
• You can now choose between 3 different shirt designs.
• You can now toggle whether or not you are wearing a field jacket.
• You can now choose between 2 different trouser designers.
• You can now toggle whether or not you are wearing boots.
• You can now choose between a Male or Female body shape.
• You can now choose between 3 different animations styles (Neutral, Masculine and Feminine)
• You can now change your skin tone.
• You can now choose between 6 different male hairstyles.
• You can now choose between 8 different female hairstyles.
• You can now choose 1 beard style, which will be expanded in the future.
• You can now choose any RGB hair colour.
• You can now choose any RGB beard colour.
• A fairly significant amount of work has been done to ensure the character customisation works smoothly in multiplayer.
• Tweaked and refined the various labels and patches on the uniform so they work with every clothing item.
• Improved the general stance of both the male and female characters.
• Changed how hairstyles are managed to allow for multi-piece hair objects.
• Refined and polished the hair shaders for all hair types.
• Fixed a fairly severe math error that was causing the galactic space to be physically twice the scale it should be.
• Updated a number of major systems to reflect the correct scale of the galaxy.
• Reduced the speed of the ship to 300ly/h to ensure the base time to Alpha Centauri remains ~60 seconds. In reality it was actually taking that long before, it's just the ETA values were counting down at 50% speed. Similarly, the correct time to SagA* is now 3.59 days.
• Fixed bug 666 - Customisation - The dropdowns aren't readable.
• Fixed bug 676 - Customisation - Dropdowns aren't reset when clicking defaults.
• Fixed bug 689 - Character Customisation - Not replicated to new clients.
• Fixed the multiplayer nameplates rotating to face the player mesh rather than the player camera.
• Fixed bug 688 - Name tags try to replicate their rotation for clients.
Starship Simulator Playtest update for 11 November 2022
Build 0.221.3.0 Patch Notes
