RPG Maker MZ v1.6.0 is now available on Steam.





note:

Added the ability to fold branches, etc. in the contents area of event execution details.

Added a function to enlarge the event preview image when changing the tile size.

Added a function to change the drawing magnification ratio of the map editor when changing the tile size.

Added an option to adjust the expansion rate of the game execution environment in "System 2".

Added "Insert Color Index" function to plugin parameters.

Improved so that the scroll bar is not displayed in the game execution environment even if the "Screen Width" is less than 640.

Improved so that the values ​​of "Ladder", "Bush", "Counter", "Damage floor", and "Terrain tag" are not initialized when selecting the passage setting -★ on the upper left tile of page B.

Updated NW.js(v0.48.4 -> v0.69.1).This fixes a bug originating in NW.js and improves stability.

Updated NW.js(v1.62d -> v1.62e - 1.04).

Updated Pixi.JS(v5.2.4 -> v5.3.12).This fixes a bug originating in Pixi.JS and improves stability.

"Updated default data.

・Official plugin""MaterialBase.js""

・Launch plugin""AltMenuScreen2MZ.js"",""BattleVoiceMZ.js"",""ChangeEquipOnBattleMZ.js"",""EffekseerForRPGMakerMZ_Ex.js"",""ScreenZoom.js"",""SimpleMsgSideViewMZ.js"",""SVActorPositionMZ.js"""

For rmmz_windows.js, improve readability and handling of Window_Base.prototype.convertEscapeCharacters.

Fixed the problem that ".DS_Store" is included under the js folder when creating a new project on Windows.