Spark The Battle Dog update for 11 November 2022

Patch update. 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9915020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Progress display in stages.
Better balance in difficulty.
Better balance in the prize pool of coins per stage.
Adjust the amount of enemies in each stage.
Some artistic corrections.
Some sound fixes

