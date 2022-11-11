Progress display in stages.
Better balance in difficulty.
Better balance in the prize pool of coins per stage.
Adjust the amount of enemies in each stage.
Some artistic corrections.
Some sound fixes
Spark The Battle Dog update for 11 November 2022
Patch update. 1.0
Progress display in stages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update