Some spoilers from the current Private Beta

We've been working HARD to prepare for the Early Access release.

For example, we have quite a few things we want to show off to you guys.

Failure Detection

The game will now detect when you've failed at an activity too often and will now make it "easier" for you to complete it. For example, this area has a bit of parkour that you have to complete, if the game sees that you've failed from the first jump 5 times or more it will automatically enable some stairs to bring you to the top. It will also act condescending towards you a bit because this is supposed to be the first level YA NOOB.



Unity HDRP

We're using Unity's HDRP (High Definition Render Pipeline) in order to create stunning visuals, when we get to that ofc. This also means the game uses raytracing in order to make the lighting in the game look absolutely amazing.



Main Menu changes based on where you are

Depending on where you actually are in terms of the actual game, the main menu will change. For example, in Level 0, the game will show you a visual of the Hibernation Room. If you're in Level 1 the game will show you the parkour, and if you're in level 2 the game will show you a building in the city.

What else can you show us?

Well, we can show you a screenshot of a "dream sequence" we've been working on to introduce the player to an important character in the story. Once we finish said sequence we will post a video on our YouTube channel.

