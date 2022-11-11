 Skip to content

Common'hood update for 11 November 2022

PATCH 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

We have been working hard on doing a quick patch that fixes several oversights in our language systems. These are all the fixes we could complete on day 1, but we intend to further improve the language implementation in days to come. We are committed to continuing polishing any further issues that may arise.

Patch notes:
Localization:
-Fixes to End of Day Tally - text truncated
-Revision to decorations description
-Fixes to French Localization - Revision of Machine names, descriptions, and interaction verbs

Gameplay Fixes:
-Colliders revised for areas that would trap the player
-Revision to machines access points for NPCs

