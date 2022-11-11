Patch Notes ea v0.4.8

EA Release - 0.4.8 Notes
Developer Notes
Lots of little fixes in this update. Thanks to those who reported issues with the last build.
Tailwind and Well Rested speed buffs were not being set properly. They were being appled 4 times.
They are now being applied only once for the group. Also, the buff resets the movement speed to its previous amount when the
buff is removed. I've updated the speed buff amounts to account for the fact that it was being applied 4 times. So, you won't
be running through the world like Flash, but, your still moving at a good pace.
The occasional "jitters" while moving (especially after loading a saved game) should, finally, be fixed. I did some more research
into Unity's physics engine and found my movement calculations were in the wrong update loop which was causing the jitters; though,
not all the time.
As noted below, the Pirates and Goblins quests that you can get on Nerha's Landing have been tweaked to move to Completed category
once completed under certain conditions (wasn't before). This won't update saved games.
Shops' inventory now change each visit. Yes, that means, you can stand there open/close the shop's menu ad nauseum and see if you can get different items for sell.
Not exactly what I wanted; but, a compromise since the framework that I am using doesn't allow me to reset a shop's inventory
after x amount of game time has passed.
Blocking has been tweaked for mobs - even removed from some.
Harvesting formula has been updated. The base chance has been increased. Character should have better success at harvesting the more common plants.
The Hide ability had its base chance upped as well. Should be easier to hide in the beggining of the game. Still a chance of failure, of course.
New - Blocking has been removed from animal and insect mobs. That never made sense anyways
New - Block chance for level 1 - 3 mobs has been removed.
New - Added block bonus for Aten's Prayer
New - Added counter bonus for Bless
New - Added a bank vault within Edgefair about half-way through the town near a fruit stand
New - Added a bank vault in Soduruin down by the docks.
New - Added a bank vault in Ashundforest (inside Ravenshire where it is marked on the map)
New - Kaitlyn Spider, in Soduruin, teaches something useful, now.
New - Coaches and Boats will show their schedule when they are not in operation
Fixed - The jitters while moving should be fixed in this update
Fixed - Tailwind and Well Rested speed buff sets original speed amount when it wears off, now
Fixed - Tailwind and Well Rested speed buff sets speed bonus when loading from a saved game
Fixed - Magistrate on Nerah's Landing: once you complete the Goblins quest, it no longer appears as a topic
Fixed - Smite scroll is now consumed when used
Fixed - Pirates and Goblins quest have been fixed to move to Completed in the journal when completed under certain conditions
Fixed - Removed the "cool down" on Aten's Prayer (Initiate rank)
Fixed - Block chance formula has been fixed. Blocking should happen as intended now for higher level mobs (50+)
Fixed - Elyas Goldsun, haggle trainer, has been fixed. The check if a character already had the skill was backwards
Fixed - Radfire Olafir trainer has been fixed. The check if a character already had the skill was backwards
Fixed - Torch Light spell, Novice thru Master, has been fixed. Properly casts torchlight
Fixed - Resting in a city or resting without enough food has been fixed. The game window should return back to normal
Fixed - Goblin Mines from Druin Hills now loads properly (typo in the file name)
Fixed - The Expert Learning trainer (Issalia Eichelis) has been fixed
Fixed - The Dragonspine Mountains to Tamaras Desert now loads properly (typo in the file name)
Fixed - The Dancing Lilly now travels from Druinport back to Nerah's Landing. Capt. Bligh doesn't want to charge you 90gp, either.
Fixed - The Save and Load game menus should no longer be hidden behind the party HUD.
Fixed - Herbalism Skill now gives you the proper level when spending skill points in it
Fixed - Some area maps were not available for purchase. They have been added to the shop inventory.
Fixed - Fixed the graphics "blurriness" that was introduced for some resolutions in the last update.
Fixed - Keyboard shortcuts for menus (backpack, equipment, etc) is working correctly now.
Fixed - Dragonspine Mountains Gate spellbook is now usable. You should be able to learn the spell, now
Fixed - Novice Tailwind's description has been corrected
Fixed - Boat travel advances the proper number days instead of hours, now
Fixed - Wheather and sky should be functioning properly in Edgefair
Fixed - The boat from Edgefair to Soduruin will now dock at the port
Fixed - The Siren's Song will now travel to the Isle of Talos if the King has allowed passage as intended
Informational - Removed the voiced greeting from the Innkeeper in Harpy's Claw and another vendor. The voiced greeting
just didn't feel right in the game.
Informational - Pirate quest on Nerah's Landing, I made more level appropriate. I would suggest the party make it to level 2
Informational - Blocking and counter chance has been adjusted for mobs based on their level.
Informational - Healing magic spells should no longer fizzle
Informational - Beneficial spells (buffs for example) should fizzle less
Informational - Screen resolution in the options menu now includes the Hz (30,60,120,etc) that is associated with the option selection.
These options are what your graphics card supports.
Informational - I've set FPS cap at 144. This should help any cards from trying to run too fast causing them to run hot.
Informational - More combat tweaks done this update
Informational - Shop's inventory now change each time you vist.
Informational - The Hide ability has had its base chance of success increased
Informational - Tailwind displays a better message than the party taking damage when it is cast
Informational - Harvesting formula has been tweaked. Common plants, such as Fennel, is easier to harvest even without Herbalism skill; but you can still fail
Dexterity and Luck come into play
Changed files in this update