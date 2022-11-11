Patch Notes ea v0.4.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9914822 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 03:59:06 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.4.8 Notes

Developer Notes

Lots of little fixes in this update. Thanks to those who reported issues with the last build.

Tailwind and Well Rested speed buffs were not being set properly. They were being appled 4 times.

They are now being applied only once for the group. Also, the buff resets the movement speed to its previous amount when the

buff is removed. I've updated the speed buff amounts to account for the fact that it was being applied 4 times. So, you won't

be running through the world like Flash, but, your still moving at a good pace.

The occasional "jitters" while moving (especially after loading a saved game) should, finally, be fixed. I did some more research

into Unity's physics engine and found my movement calculations were in the wrong update loop which was causing the jitters; though,

not all the time.

As noted below, the Pirates and Goblins quests that you can get on Nerha's Landing have been tweaked to move to Completed category

once completed under certain conditions (wasn't before). This won't update saved games.

Shops' inventory now change each visit. Yes, that means, you can stand there open/close the shop's menu ad nauseum and see if you can get different items for sell.

Not exactly what I wanted; but, a compromise since the framework that I am using doesn't allow me to reset a shop's inventory

after x amount of game time has passed.

Blocking has been tweaked for mobs - even removed from some.

Harvesting formula has been updated. The base chance has been increased. Character should have better success at harvesting the more common plants.

The Hide ability had its base chance upped as well. Should be easier to hide in the beggining of the game. Still a chance of failure, of course.