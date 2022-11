Share · View all patches · Build 9914507 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes :

Horde Mode Map : Pripyat

New Weapon : Vitaly.93

New Boss : CS - 118

Added Spetsnaz Common Card

Added Vitaly.93 - Tactical To Mystery Crate Pool

Added Difficulty Setting

I will now take a break from Horde Mode and work on Operations mode for next major update.

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!