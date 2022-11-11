Added 25 or so achievements. Toss a response here if you encounter any issues.

That's the big one. I didn't upload notes last patch, so between that and this, Campfire now is usable again to hit for 6. Still revealed on creation. Also changed Tumble/Fortify/Deadzone wording to 'On creation' rather than the if undrained confusing mess. Hopefully this is a little clearer.

Changed Coup de Grace to not drain on trigger. Just a warning, this one is an experiment I wanted to roll out to more people. I wanted to give Adjacent strat another nudge. This may be reverted at some point, but I never find myself taking Coup on purpose, so here we are.

Another player icon snuck in last patch. I'd meant to lock it behind something, but it's in so it can stay.

Made the 'won at least once' icon better in the "secret" area.

Made the player avatar turn into an hourglass between turns. Hopefully this helps the new players discern turn changeover.

I realized post game via the secret area was not displaying any messages really. Looked pretty bad, hopefully it's a little less weird now.

That's it for now, again, let me know if I broke anything!

1classydude