Update Version 1.1! Challenge modes, balancing and bugfixes!

Hello all!

This update of PUTRID SHOT ULTRA features new Challenge Modes/modifiers, some balancing of passives and bosses, and bugfixes:

Challenge Modes

At the start menu, a new Challenge Modes menu is now available! There are 5 challenging modifiers you can now apply to your run:

Enemies and Elites have more health

Healing is less frequent, and less potent

Every time you reload, drop a proximity mine

Bosses have more health

An unshackled mind orbits you forever

You can choose any and all of the above challenge modes to start your run (or you can choose none and play the vanilla experience!)

I know the game was a little easy for some, and the game lacked replay value for others. Hopefully these challenge modes will give you a few more reasons to return to the crypt!

Balancing, Bugfixes, and other changes

Vengeful spirit's self heal now only heals you when you're below 30% HP, and requires 3000 damage to be dealt before you receive a heal (up from 900 damage)

Spellslinger spirit now only has a 25% chance to charge your active spell (down from 35%)

Made the player invincible when finishing a room (to prevent those frustrating moments when you think you're done, but a rogue projectile clips you!)

Increased the final boss's HP by about 30% (If he dies too fast, how will you listen to the music I worked so hard on haha)

Fixed a crash where Katana X Slash would crash the game when used on metal spell chargers.

Made enemy attacks and enemies appear above persistent spells like ice storm and clean spritz. This should help mitigate those frustrating moments when an enemy projectile is hidden behind your spell VFX.

Those are all the changes for this patch! Please feel free to post any issues or bugs you find to one of the steam threads. Also feel free to post any balancing suggestions in the steam threads.

Thanks for listening and for playing!

Abhi Sundu