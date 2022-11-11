Minor update

You can now feed your dog if you're homeless.

You can now have a contact look after your dog if you're homeless.

Using an option to take off your mask will now also unequip the Deep hood.

Prevented plugging in two data spikes at once.

Added some options to the Loudmouth scene in The only resort.

Blocked being able to make gender presentation tweaks in a changing room while you still need to equip the kin slot.

Wrecked prosthetics are now equipped items.

Hallucinations have had some work.

Improved clarity of stat requirements in some situations.

Some additional tutorial content.

New artwork.

Fixed Careful disposal sometimes giving Illicit trash instead of removing it.

Fixed a problem with the Blood shot ritual in Black Moon.

Fixed some price discrepancies with Decent scotch and Shaoxing.

Fixed a possible bug at Jettel Outreach if you rejected the militia's offer.

Fixed Hitting morning to incrementing the time (also renamed this card).

Fixed missing A lethal ranged weapon on some options to do with The only resort.

Fixed a problem with weapon wear on the Glokk 19.

Fixed some conflicts with the mutilated hooker companion if you're not an enforcer.

Fixed slots not always showing their locked status when it changes.

Fixed some potential problems with equipping spikes.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.