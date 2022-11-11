Regular Update #2b

This mini-update adds an optional easier difficulty and improves controller support.
As well as planning bigger content for the future, I'm currently working on implementing a fast forward mode, which will unlock once you beat the game once.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This mini-update adds an optional easier difficulty and improves controller support.
As well as planning bigger content for the future, I'm currently working on implementing a fast forward mode, which will unlock once you beat the game once.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update