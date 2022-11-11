 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loser's Romance update for 11 November 2022

Regular Update #2b

Share · View all patches · Build 9914314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This mini-update adds an optional easier difficulty and improves controller support.

As well as planning bigger content for the future, I'm currently working on implementing a fast forward mode, which will unlock once you beat the game once.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link