

Added New Movie: "McLintock" Western action comedy

Starring John Wayne, Patrick Wayne, Maureen O'Hara

Directed by: Andrew V. McLaglen

Wealthy rancher G. W. McLintock uses his power and influence in the territory to keep the peace between farmers, ranchers, land-grabbers, Indians and corrupt government officials.

Added New Movie: "Death of a Prophet" Drama history

Starring JMorgan Freeman as Malcolm X, Yolanda King(MLK Daughter) as Betty Shabazz, Ossie Davis as himself, Yuri Kochiyama as herself, Amiri Baraka as himself

Directed by: Woodie King

After breaking ties with the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X became a man marked for death...and it was just a matter of time before his enemies closed in. Despite death threats and intimidation, Malcolm marched on - continuing to spread the word of equality and brotherhood right up until the moment of his brutal and untimely assassination. Highlighted by newsreel footage and interviews, this is the story of the last twenty-four hours of Malcolm X.

General Changes: