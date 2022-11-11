Added New Movie: "McLintock" Western action comedy
Starring John Wayne, Patrick Wayne, Maureen O'Hara
Directed by: Andrew V. McLaglen
Wealthy rancher G. W. McLintock uses his power and influence in the territory to keep the peace between farmers, ranchers, land-grabbers, Indians and corrupt government officials.
Added New Movie: "Death of a Prophet" Drama history
Starring JMorgan Freeman as Malcolm X, Yolanda King(MLK Daughter) as Betty Shabazz, Ossie Davis as himself, Yuri Kochiyama as herself, Amiri Baraka as himself
Directed by: Woodie King
After breaking ties with the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X became a man marked for death...and it was just a matter of time before his enemies closed in. Despite death threats and intimidation, Malcolm marched on - continuing to spread the word of equality and brotherhood right up until the moment of his brutal and untimely assassination. Highlighted by newsreel footage and interviews, this is the story of the last twenty-four hours of Malcolm X.
General Changes:
- Removed Halloween Decor and Special Feature "House On A Haunted Hill".
- Removed Batman Movie because of unpopularity counts.
- Fixed "Find The Zombie" Quest.
- Optimized Lobby FPS more.
- Rearranged a few things and made it better in the lobby.
- Fixed a bug that you could clone your character.
- Fixed a issue with picking up items.
Changed files in this update