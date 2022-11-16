Update, "ver2.1"!

Share · View all patches · Build 9914175 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

"Kokoro Clover Season1" has been updated to "ver2.1" from 2022/11/16! (JST)

(Please wait for a while for the Switch version.)

The update is as follows!

・The additional translation was incomplete and has been corrected to that of the original translator.

・When only the cross key is pressed during a dance, the dance is now canceled.

・Adjusted the state of continuous audio when attacking in succession during one jump of the treffy.

We hope you continue to enjoy "Kokoro Clover Season1"!

Developer Hikotel