 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kokoro Clover Season1 update for 16 November 2022

Update, "ver2.1"!

Share · View all patches · Build 9914175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Kokoro Clover Season1" has been updated to "ver2.1" from 2022/11/16! (JST)

(Please wait for a while for the Switch version.)

The update is as follows!

・The additional translation was incomplete and has been corrected to that of the original translator.

・When only the cross key is pressed during a dance, the dance is now canceled.

・Adjusted the state of continuous audio when attacking in succession during one jump of the treffy.

We hope you continue to enjoy "Kokoro Clover Season1"!

Developer Hikotel

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link