Icarus Week Forty Nine Update | Sitting on Chairs and Water Bombs

This week brings our fourth community feedback update, focusing on player-driven improvements and changes shared with us on Feature Upvote.

Alongside these changes, we also spent some time this week speaking about some of our ongoing work and upcoming features we’re excited to be debuting.

A large Performance Improvement is planned, and we go into depth about what the changes we’re making are, and our expectations for how this will impact performance overall. We also speak about our upcoming Dynamic Quests in Open World, and finally the P2P (player-to-player) benefits and changes as a result of our upcoming Data Decentralization.

Performance is always something at the front of our mind in our work on Icarus and while this has been a long-standing issue, addressing it has remained a priority. We have identified an issue that in early testing could result in large performance improvements for a number of players.

Icarus heavily utilizes Unreal Engine’s Runtime-Virtual-Texture (RVT) technology to provide terrain texture details and environmental blending for our rocks and cliffs. We have found that our heavy use of this tech has led to a bottleneck on the GPU. We're working hard to remove this bottleneck which we expect to significantly improve performance, but this change will take a while to implement due to us having to make changes to a large number of terrain assets.

Improvements such as this are time-consuming, and once discovered the work to rectify them may overlap one or more of our regular weekly updates. However, a portion of our team is dedicated to improving performance, and their work is integral to our future plans and ongoing improvement of the Icarus experience.

Coming Next Week - Open World #2

We are moving ahead with our plan to develop the next stages of this feature, starting with the first expansion to the world next week, Dynamic Quests.

Open World has been a big success for us, and your support of the new mode has been incredibly encouraging and a proud moment for our team.

Dynamic Quests require you to build a new ‘Short Range Radio’ on the planet, which you can interact with to trigger the start of these objectives.

These Dynamic Quests will provide objectives in the local area and biome to where you have built your Short Range Radio, keeping your missions close to base and your resources.

Completing these Dynamic Quests will reward you with a specialized pod that drops down to the surface, and when interacted with, will provide you with a few different options to choose from such as food, ores or tools for your payment.

Depending on the difficulty of the quest, the rewards will scale appropriately, and players will also receive XP for completing these quests.

Dynamic Quests are the first step in our efforts towards building Open World into being a vibrant, engaging game mode, and the early support you have shown us has given us acknowledgement of your appreciation for this effort. We’re excited to build into the future of this mode with you.

New Features

We’re excited to be bringing some highly requested features to Icarus as part of the fourth installment of our Community Feedback patch series.

Due to popular demand on Feature Upvote - You are now able to sit on chairs, allowing you to finally enjoy the comforts of your elegantly designed bases and homes. Set your team up around the dinner table, or rest in front of the fireplace after a long day of surviving the elements, the choice is yours.

We’re also releasing the Water Bomb, a feature we’ve been working on for a while and are excited to bring to the tech tree. Designed as a fire deterrent, the Water Bomb explodes on impact and is far more effective than the fire whacker at dealing with infernos with double the radius and guaranteed effectiveness.

The Water Bomb fits into the grenade class, although its specialized purpose for dealing with fire makes it ineffective in combat scenarios. The other grenades (Smoke Grenades and Frag Grenades) are also receiving improvements in this week's update.

Finally, we’ve also added the only missing trophy from the collection, the Wolf Trophy, so you can display all your conquests on the walls of your base.

Reworked Features

Alongside our new features, we’ve addressed some other community-led changes to existing features that have either been highly requested, or come as a result of other changes we’ve made recently to core game systems.

The Repair Hammer and Upgrade Hammer have been merged into a single item, removing the need for two item slots for a singular tool that shared too many similar characteristics to warrant its own space and recipe. There is also a new input hint in the bottom right of the UI to teach you how to use the item in its new form.

The Tomahawk Talent which provided the ability to throw axes has been removed and replaced with ‘Berserker’, which provides greatly increased damage and attack speed at the expense of durability and stamina costs. The subsequent talent has also been changed to an alternative, ‘Controlled Rage’ which lowers the impact of these durability and stamina cost penalties.

The Bow Crosshair has now been applied across all weapons which have a ‘charge’ effect, such as all bows, throwing spears, and throwing knives. This provides a more informative UI when using these weapons.

With Data Decentralization nearing, we wanted to address the impact on players who choose not to use Dedicated Servers for their Icarus experience, and rather prefer to play in the standard P2P model.

There are numerous benefits to a decentralized data model, but to explain to people who may not understand the tangible differences, here is a brief explanation.

All Icarus data will now be stored on players' individual PCs. In the past, this has been stored in the cloud on servers we used from companies such as Microsoft Azure. This data includes player accounts, missions, save games, and more. This data is stored in tiny files, no more than a single megabyte, so won’t take up space on your PC’s hard drive and is written in plain ‘.json’ format so it is easy to access for modders or people who are curious about their game data. This transfer of data from the cloud to players' PCs, is ‘data decentralization’.

Some of the benefits to players will be have immediate impact. These include:

There will be no cap on character limit, as with this data stored locally, we don’t have to artificially limit it to protect our server performance. This encourages players to investigate specialized builds for unique scenarios.

With data stored locally, characters can no longer be ‘lost’ or be mysteriously deleted by a fault in the servers, as this data is all stored locally and won’t be susceptible to any problems communicating between the server and the player's PC.

Characters are no longer ‘bound’ to an individual Prospect, Open World or Outpost, and can be active across multiple sessions simultaneously. You’ll no longer be required to remove a character from a prospect or mission to take them onto a different one. This also means the ‘remove from prospect’ button will be retired, as it will no longer serve a purpose.

Data can now be tracked instantaneously as it is stored locally, no longer relying on the connection between the server to execute outcomes. Some of the noticeable impacts of this include:

Workshop Items can now be tracked in bundles and stacks, allowing us to provide a similar experience to planet-crafted items. We are also able to track durability, allowing for more crossover between different prospects and sessions.

Mission rewards can now be granted upon the completion of objectives, rather than the completion of the prospect encompassing them. Talent unlocks, Item Unlocks, and Ren can be immediately granted, and players won’t be restricted from receiving their rewards if one player can’t leave the mission or another similar problem arises.

Exotic Extractions will no longer require you to leave the planet's surface, with the addition of specialized exotic drones you can load and send into orbit, all while carrying on your missions on the planet's surface without impact.

Some of the benefits have a more future-focused lens, and we wanted to explain a couple of those also:

With data being localized, this greatly reduces the strain on our servers to withstand large-scale changes and additions, which opens the door for us to dive into some of the more ambitious projects and detailed improvements we’ve been wanting to make for some time. With the impact on your personal hard drives being near non-existent, we can execute these projects without fear of causing further problems for players' in-game experience.

Many of you will remember some of the large server outages we have faced over the last year, and some of these have unfortunately been a result of forces outside our control, including our server providers. With the move of our data to a decentralized format, we will be removing the reliance on these providers to maintain their part of the motor, leading to a more reliable, less affected player experience with the game's active state.

The other impact worth mentioning is how active sessions and games are played in multiplayer formats. With this new model, the host is solely responsible for the datasets surrounding a prospect they’ve started. This means unless the host is online and active, that session is unable to be played by any other members who may have joined it. However, with characters no longer being tied to sessions, you are able to use that character elsewhere in the meantime.

Changelog v1.2.24.103878

New Content

Add new BuildingHammer actionable setup which combines both Upgrading and Repairing

Apply new combined building actionable to existing hammers

Add keybind UI for hammers to show their inputs (LMB to Repair, RMB to apply Upgrade, R to select upgrade)

Remove original Upgrade Hammer as it is now deprecated by all other hammers

Hooking up Sitting anim bp to the chair base logic

Add Trophy setups and Heads for Conifer, Snow and Desert (Hyena) wolves. Shuffled some rows so they're grouped better

Add support for sitting in Rustic Dining and Living chairs

Remove bed projection widget logic

Added killcam availability to throwing knives and spears

Set waterbomb blueprint unlock to be accessible

Remove Talent unlock requirement for waterbomb

Tweak waterbomb throwing data

Reworked Tomahawk talent, removing throwing from axes but granting greatly increased combat capabilities.

Reworked Oh wait, I need that talent, reducing the penalties for the reworked Tomahawk talent

Removed throw action availability from Axes now that none can be thrown

Reorganized talents in the Habitation: Repairing talent tree after removal of the waterbomb talent from this tree

Disconnect flammability from grenade payload as part of damage refactor. Will instead buff base damage number

Add icons for new wolf trophies

Fixed grenades (and other forms of radial damage) not correctly displaying damage numbers

Double base damage of Frag grenades to bring them more in line with current average creature health

Increase outer radius size of Grenade explosion to be 50% larger

Increase max throw distance of grenades and waterbombs

Add min throw charge for Grenades so they can't be tap dropped at your feet

Fixed Grenade and Waterbomb to use the same StaminaAction handle

Removed water tags off of Waterbomb to stop UI showing that you can water crop plots with it, because this is not possible

Water bomb: Moved talent to T2 crafting bench.

Berserker talent: Increased damage and reduced attack speed even further. Greatly reduced wear rate penalty.

Controlled Rage talent: Now grants less reduced wear rate, increases felling yield

Tomahawk and Controlled Rage talents: Renamed row, causing players to lose these talent and be refunded talent points if they are not already at maximum.

Tomahawk: Reduced durability penalty, increased damage and reduced attack speed.

Controlled Rage: Added addiitonal yield from felling trees

Fixed

Cleanup Character assets part 2

Fix wrong PM being used in several assets which would have resulted in broken visual/audio effects

Add validation checks in AssetInfo tool to pick up incorrectly used PMs

Cleanup unused, old assets to de-clutter project

Delete unused and expensive assets in Developer folders

Fixed Meta Extractor not animating (no AnimBP hooked up)

Removed unused particle system from Extractor base class

Fixed Meta Extractor AnimBP not compiling due to previously removed variable

Remove unused recipe holographic preview logic/assets from ProcessorBase

Remove level BP logic in ReplyTest map that doesn't exist anymore and was flagged during PIE

Fixed Platinum Crossbow repair requiring composites, now correctly requires platinum.

Platinum and Titanium Crossbows are now affected by cheaper bow crafting talents

Fixed a bug preventing throwing knives and spears from consuming stamina while aiming

Fix an issue where manually placing an item was ignoring return values from a remove only inventory, this means that players do not loose grown produce when attempting to place grown produce in a full plot

Cleanup deprecated assets in Assets folder

Fix incorrect shadow settings on several foliage types

Add validation to check FT shadow settings

Reduced weight of throwing spears and knives by 60%

Allow Bow Crosshair to be used on more weapon type

Implement the BP_CrossHairInterface on BP_ActionableBehaviour_Throwable

Use the existing information from D_RangedWeapon for animating the bow crosshair UI

This means that throwing knives and spears provided better UX to players (like bows)

Adjust default projectile camera offset during killcam

Fixed incorrect camera rotation during throwing knive/spear killcam

Update icons for interior wood wall double door and window meshes

Remove deprecated KeybindHints UMG that was replaced with FocusItemInfo

Changed default value for KeybindPrompt to be text on the left

Adding some additional input contexts for various items (torches, throwing weapons etc)

Add new ST_Inputs StringTable to not continue bloating ST_UMG

Removed throwing actionables from D_Actionable axe items

