Patch Notes v0.0.5

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.0.5 patch info!
News
- World Corruption System (levels 3/10, for each level, one world modification)
- New Enemy: Corrupt Tentacle (Level 2+ Corruption)
- New Enemy: Silver Wolf (Level 3+ Corruption)
- New visual effects for some talents
Changes
- Enemies now drop more gold
- Moonlight Staff (Lyah) damage increased
- Dual Katana (Allure) damage increased
- Damage from all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)
- All enemies' speed reduced (corruption level 1)
- Health of all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)
- Improved Relics and Greed Power Ups
- Improved Attack Speed Relics and Power Ups
- Plant damage increased by 75%
Fixes
- All talents have been fixed
- All buggy weapons have been fixed
- Fixes for some joysticks on some devices
- Chest no longer prevents map completion
- Map correctly ends after killing death
- Progress saved correctly after clicking the button to return to the main menu
- Fixed enemy/elites/bosses count
- Movement Speed Relic now appears normally
Main features of the NOVEMBER updates
- New passives for characters
- New corruption levels
- Weapon Fusion System
- Achievements and Weapons
- Secret Achievements
- Secret Vendor
- New Maps
- Tooltips
- New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
- Familiars System
