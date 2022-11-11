Patch Notes v0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9913944 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 00:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.5 patch info!

News

World Corruption System (levels 3/10, for each level, one world modification)

New Enemy: Corrupt Tentacle (Level 2+ Corruption)

New Enemy: Silver Wolf (Level 3+ Corruption)

New visual effects for some talents

Changes

Enemies now drop more gold

Moonlight Staff (Lyah) damage increased

Dual Katana (Allure) damage increased

Damage from all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)

All enemies' speed reduced (corruption level 1)

Health of all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)

Improved Relics and Greed Power Ups

Improved Attack Speed ​​Relics and Power Ups

Plant damage increased by 75%

Fixes

All talents have been fixed

All buggy weapons have been fixed

Fixes for some joysticks on some devices

Chest no longer prevents map completion

Map correctly ends after killing death

Progress saved correctly after clicking the button to return to the main menu

Fixed enemy/elites/bosses count

Movement Speed ​​Relic now appears normally

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Weapon Fusion System

Achievements and Weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret Vendor

New Maps

Tooltips

New Glyphs for Passives and Racials

Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!

Pyxeralia