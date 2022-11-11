 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 11 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.5 patch info!

News
  • World Corruption System (levels 3/10, for each level, one world modification)
  • New Enemy: Corrupt Tentacle (Level 2+ Corruption)
  • New Enemy: Silver Wolf (Level 3+ Corruption)
  • New visual effects for some talents
Changes
  • Enemies now drop more gold
  • Moonlight Staff (Lyah) damage increased
  • Dual Katana (Allure) damage increased
  • Damage from all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)
  • All enemies' speed reduced (corruption level 1)
  • Health of all enemies reduced (corruption level 1)
  • Improved Relics and Greed Power Ups
  • Improved Attack Speed ​​Relics and Power Ups
  • Plant damage increased by 75%
Fixes
  • All talents have been fixed
  • All buggy weapons have been fixed
  • Fixes for some joysticks on some devices
  • Chest no longer prevents map completion
  • Map correctly ends after killing death
  • Progress saved correctly after clicking the button to return to the main menu
  • Fixed enemy/elites/bosses count
  • Movement Speed ​​Relic now appears normally
Main features of the NOVEMBER updates
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
  • Weapon Fusion System
    • Achievements and Weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret Vendor
  • New Maps
  • Tooltips
  • New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
  • Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

