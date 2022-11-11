TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.93.41

BUILD 1.0.93.41
In this update you will find totally new air physics with a big focus on whips and scrubs, a whole new Virtual rider physics system, new manual rider movements, new manual clutch, new animations, backflips and a lot of new content like tracks and bikes.
We worked hard on graphic and erosion optimizations.
Last but not least we added sounds for the new bikes!
Here the added contents list
Tracks
- Antelope Valley MX MAIN
- Antelope Valley MX Vet
- Antelope Valley MX Mini
- NEW Hurricane MX Based on real word data
All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version
Bikes
- MX125 2 Stroke
- MX250 4 Stroke
We hope you like it
All feedbacks will be welcome!
IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU
**
CHANGELOG
- New in air system for whips, scrubs and backflips
- New Center of mass calculation system for Rider/Bike
- Improved Suspension System
- Improved Dirt Tyre Model
- New rider movements
- New possibility to enable/disable helps
- New manual clutch system
- New strenght system for the handlebar
- Rewrited and optimized Erosion system
- Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes
- New dirt animations
- New Dab animation
- New sounds for MX250 4 Stroke and MX125 2 Strokes
- Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake
- Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position
- New vertical and lateral Aerodynamic system
- LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P
HOTFIX
- Bug Garage
- Stop animation during photomode
- Sometimes sound stops on replay
- leg on brake doesn't work
- Hide bike sound on menu
known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
Changed files in this update