TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.93.41

Build 9913790 · Last edited 11 November 2022

BUILD 1.0.93.41

In this update you will find totally new air physics with a big focus on whips and scrubs, a whole new Virtual rider physics system, new manual rider movements, new manual clutch, new animations, backflips and a lot of new content like tracks and bikes.

We worked hard on graphic and erosion optimizations.

Last but not least we added sounds for the new bikes!

Here the added contents list

Tracks

Antelope Valley MX MAIN

Antelope Valley MX Vet

Antelope Valley MX Mini

NEW Hurricane MX Based on real word data

All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version

Bikes

- MX125 2 Stroke

MX250 4 Stroke





We hope you like it

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU

**

CHANGELOG

New in air system for whips, scrubs and backflips

New Center of mass calculation system for Rider/Bike

Improved Suspension System

Improved Dirt Tyre Model

New rider movements

New possibility to enable/disable helps

New manual clutch system

New strenght system for the handlebar

Rewrited and optimized Erosion system

Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes

New dirt animations

New Dab animation

New sounds for MX250 4 Stroke and MX125 2 Strokes

Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake

Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position

New vertical and lateral Aerodynamic system

LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P

HOTFIX

Bug Garage

Stop animation during photomode

Sometimes sound stops on replay

leg on brake doesn't work

Hide bike sound on menu

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)